Will Elon Musk have an office in the West Wing?

Donald Trump addressed reports that Elon Musk has wrangled himself an office in the West Wing, granting him closer proximity to the president as he vies to slash $2 trillion in government spending, according to reports.

The 53-year-old is tasked with leading the Department of Government Efficiency and was initially believed to have been given an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is in the White House complex but situated next door.

Musk, who has been a mainstay at Mar-a-Lago since Trump defeated Kamala Harris at the ballot box in November, earning him the moniker of “first buddy”, the billionaire has apparently spent days signalling his desire to be physically close to Trump upon his return to the White House, two sources told The New York Times.

After his internal lobbying, the world’s richest man is now believed to have secured an office in the West Wing, home to the Oval Office and White House executive staff, the sources said. In turn, Trump is believed to have wanted the world’s richest man to have the office, according to one of the sources.

open image in gallery Musk has reportedy been given an office in the West Wing, according to reports ( EPA )

While signing an executive order “creating an implementing” DOGE in the Oval Office, a reporter asked whether Musk would get a West Wing office.

“No,” Trump replied. “He’s getting an office for about 20 people that we’re hiring to make sure these (executive orders) get implemented.”

Musk was also believed to have been probing about his levels of access. The source said that Musk has also been given a coveted blue badge – essentially an all-access pass that provides a staff member with the run of the White House.

The Silicon Valley stalwart was said to have already been working in the West Wing, according to The Times. Musk is also believed to have already begun his DOGE onboarding process, filling out paperwork and garnering a government email address.

After causing furor for giving a straight arm salute on stage, which critics say resembled a Sieg Heil, at the Capitol One Arena on Monday to celebrate the president’s inauguration, sources confirmed to ABC News that Musk was spotted in the West Wing on Monday.

open image in gallery Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade in Washington, DC, on 20 January ( Getty Images )

DOGE has largely spent the past two months at the Washington headquarters of Musk’s astronautics company, SpaceX. Those in the program are expected to be dispersed across the federal government, with two staffers placed at each major agency.

The newly-formed department is already embroiled in a legal battle, and was sued within minutes of Trump being sworn in for a second time on Monday.

A 30-page complaint, filed by the public interest law firm National Security Counselors and obtained by the Washington Post, claims that the government advisory committee is breaking a 1972 law, failing to meet requirements surrounding disclosure, hiring and other practices.

It follows billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, who was set to co-lead DOGE beside Musk, is now expected to step away from the program ahead of running for Ohio governor.

A source told CBS News that Musk had “privately undercut” Ramaswamy for weeks and grown frustrated with his lack of engagement in the project.

“Vivek has worn out his welcome,” one person close to Trump told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted the White House for more information.