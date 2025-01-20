Trump administration sued four times over Elon Musk’s DOGE on Inauguration Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s hours-old administration has already been sued at least four times over the Department of Government Efficiency.

DOGE, which was announced by Trump soon after he won office, is designed to slash federal spending through budget cuts and firings. The department is currently co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (who is reportedly departing his position and launching a bid for Ohio governor).

The lawsuits were filed against the new administration on Monday as Trump was sworn in for his second term in the White House. Three of the lawsuits argue DOGE is not a government department, but rather an advisory committee. As a result, the lawsuits argue, the Trump administration has violated a federal transparency law called the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

open image in gallery Elon Musk pictured at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy and the Department of Government Efficiency have been sued for violating a federal transparency law ( KENNY HOLSTON/The New York Times )

FACA requires federal advisory committees to follow certain hiring and disclosure rules while being “objective and accessible to the public,” according to the General Services Administration. The law also requires these committees to allow the public to attend their meetings while keeping regular minutes.

The lawsuits argue DOGE has not met these requirements.

“DOGE is not exempted from FACA’s requirements,” according to one of the lawsuits filed by the public interest law firm National Security Counselors. “All meetings of DOGE, including those conducted through an electronic medium, must be open to the public.”

However, Trump is expected to sign an executive order Monday that will establish DOGE as operating “within” the US government, Semafor reported, despite Trump’s initial statement that it would be an advisory board operating outside of government.

open image in gallery Musk is set to lead the department, promising large budget cuts and mass firings of federal employees ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Should Trump sign the order, it would be among the 200 executive orders he is expected to issue within his first day of office.

It’s unclear what exactly will happen to these lawsuits if the order is signed.

However, Kel McClanahan, an attorney with the National Security Counselors who authored the firm’s lawsuit, told The Washington Post the filing would still be valid even if some DOGE staffers are working within the government. He also noted that their lawsuit would be moot if DOGE becomes a government office.

open image in gallery Donald Trump is expected to swiftly execute many of his top policy priorities within his first day of office through executive orders ( AFP via Getty Images )

“If the Trump administration changes the structure of DOGE to be a government office, that would potentially moot the case,” McClanahan told the outlet. “But that would subject Musk and others to a whole bunch of ethics laws I don’t think they want to be subject to.”

The National Security Counselors’s lawsuit also claims DOGE has already hired at least 17 employees, including several technology executives, former Trump staffers and personal associates of both Musk and Ramaswamy.

“Not a single member of DOGE is a federal employee or represents the perspective of federal employees, despite the evidence that DOGE intends to provide recommendations regarding federal employment practices and ways to reduce the size of the federal workforce,” the lawsuit reads.

Another one of the lawsuits — filed by the organizations Public Citizen, State Democracy Defenders Fund and the American Federation of Government Employees — makes a similar argument.

“DOGE’s members do not have a fair balance of viewpoints, meetings are held in secret and without public notice, and records and work product are not available to the public,” their lawsuit reads.

The third lawsuit, filed by Democracy Forward, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and several associations representing government employees, also argues DOGE must comply with federal checks.

“DOGE is operating unchecked, without authorization or funding from Congress and is led by unelected billionaires who are not representative of ordinary Americans,” Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said in a statement.

The fourth lawsuit, which is from the Center for Biological Diversity, has also taken aim at the Trump administration over DOGE. However, the organization has not sued over alleged FACA violations.

Instead, the organization wants to “obtain public records showing how people claiming to represent...DOGE have interacted with the White House since the presidential transition began in November.”

The Independent has contacted the Trump administration for comment.