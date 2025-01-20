Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer lead Trump’s DOGE with Elon Musk
Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native, is expected to launch a bid for Ohio governor
Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will no longer co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Elon Musk.
The White House confirmed his departure on Monday to the Associated Press. This announcement comes after several news outlets published reports late last week indicating Ramaswamy would leave his role, citing unnamed sources familiar with the internal dynamics of DOGE.
The change in leadership comes after friction between Ramaswamy and incoming agency staff, CBS News reported Sunday. Those close to Musk have also undercut Ramaswamy in recent weeks and are frustrated with his lack of participation in the heavy lifting they must do, according to CBS News.
Ramaswamy is now expected to launch a bid for Ohio governor to replace the term-limited Republican state leader Mike DeWine, according to an earlier report from The Washington Post.
If Ramaswamy launches his campaign and wins, it will be his first time holding public office. The entrepreneur and Cincinnati native previously ran a Republican presidential campaign before dropping out in January 2024 and endorsing Trump.
In Ohio, Ramaswamy would likely have to face off against the state’s attorney general Dave Yost, who has made headlines for fighting to defend the state’s six-week abortion ban law. Meanwhile, former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton recently announced her campaign to run as a Democrat.
