Spain’s Deputy PM quits Musk’s X after ‘gestures’ at Trump inauguration

Spanish Labour Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz has said she will withdraw from Elon Musk’s social media platform X due in part to the billionaire’s behaviour during President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Tesla billionaire was seen to make a gesture that drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute during his speech at the Capitol One Arena on Monday to celebrate President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The X (formerly Twitter) owner pounded his chest and shot his right arm in an angular motion toward the sky, saying he felt it in his “heart.” He also turned his back to the audience and repeated the gesture towards the American flag hanging over the stage.

Hours later, Musk responded to the criticism of the gesutre in a post on X. “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The “everyone is Hitler” attack is so tired,” he posted.

“I made this decision, which I know is complicated, but I will not be part of a social network based on the use of algorithms that encourage xenophobic ideas, against human rights and encourage the extreme right in the world,” Diaz said in an interview with state TV station TVE.

open image in gallery Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

She said the decision followed “Elon Musk’s positioning yesterday, not only with his gestures, but with the absolutely convoluted speeches he is making”.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitism, disagreed that it was a Nazi salute, saying it appeared to be an “awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm”.

Diaz said she will stop posting on X on personal and political matters, adding that other ministers from her hard-left Sumar party will also stop using the platform.

Earlier this month, the German Defence and Foreign Ministries said they would stop using X, with the Defence Ministry saying it had become increasingly “unhappy” with developments on the platform.

open image in gallery Elon Musk, left, and President-elect Donald Trump embrace as they look at Musk’s son X Ã† A-Xii at a rally ( AP )

They joined a growing number of German and UK universities, which have departed from X.

In November The Guardian newspaper announced it will stop posting on X, describing the social media platform as “toxic”.

The news outlet wrote on its website that it had considered the decision for a while due to the “often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform”, but the US election earlier in November “underlined” its decision.

“This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism,” The Guardian wrote.