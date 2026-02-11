Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein gave quarterly payments to the head of Ohio State University’s gynaecology department, according to newly released emails.

Dr. Mark Landon, a gynecologist and obstetrician at the school’s Wexner Medical Center, allegedly received as much as $25,000 per payment for an unspecified period in the early 2000s.

He also received several packages from Epstein’s associates from 2001 until at least 2004, although the contents of the packages are unknown.

The alleged transfer of cash was revealed in the latest tranche of documents related to the disgraced financier and pedophile, which was made public in January 2026.

One 2006 email exchange between Epstein and an advisor suggests that Dr. Landon was set to receive payments in January, April, July, and October of that year.

open image in gallery OSU gynecology professor Dr Mark Landon allegedly received $25,000 from Jeffrey Epstein each quarter ( OSU )

“Are we still paying Mark Landon?” a man named Darren wrote. “Eric was dealing with this, so I am not sure what was decided when the previous payment was made.

“Landon's agreement requires quarterly payments of $30k to be made to Landon on the 15th of January, April, July and October,” he continues. “The previous payment made to Landon was for $25,000 and not $30,000.

“The contract is terminable at will on 15 days' prior notice. Is NYSG to make payment to Landon by January 15th and if so for $25K or $30K? Please advise.”

Epstein later replied, “75 per year.” He does not elaborate on what this means.

However, a separate email exchange, dated April 11, 2005, appears to capture “Eric” overseeing a payment to Dr Landon.

“Dr. Landon’s $25k quarterly payment is due, please approve,” Eric wrote.

Hours later, Eric said that he had billed “LHW/Abigail” for the $25,000.

“FYI: on the Dr. Landon quarterly payments, we (NYSG) billed LHW/Abigail In advance as we have In prior years,” he wrote.

open image in gallery Epstein was convicted in 2008 for child sex crimes, although his alleged payments to Landon predate this ( AP )

The identities of LHW and Abigail are unknown, as are the reasons for the payments.

However, it is known that one of Epstein’s clients at the time was Les Wexner, then-CEO of Victoria's Secret. Wexner’s middle name is Herbert. Since 1993, the philanthropist has been married to his wife, Abigail.

Wexner, a billionaire who built his fortune through the iconic lingerie company and oversees brands including Abercrombie & Fitch, donated $100 million to the school, which led to the hospital being named for him in 2012. Dr. Landon has worked at the medical center since 1987.

However, neither Wexner nor Dr. Landon has been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case. The obstetrician remains employed at Ohio State and even has a hospital visitor lounge named after him.

In a statement supplied to NBC 4, Dr Landon denied any wrongdoing in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.

”I did not provide any clinical care for Jeffrey Epstein or any of his victims,” Landon said. “I was a paid consultant for the New York Strategy Group regarding potential biotech investments from 2001 to 2005. I had no knowledge of any criminal activities; I find them reprehensible and I feel terrible for Epstein’s victims.”

open image in gallery Dr Landon remains a professor at OSU and has even had a waiting room named after him ( AP2012 )

Wexner publicly apologized for his association with Epstein in 2019, claiming he had broken off their relationship in 2007.

“I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr. Epstein,” he wrote. “I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path.”

Epstein’s ties to prominent academics have been long documented, with the pedophile spending years cultivating relationships with leading scientists, professors, and philosophers.

Noam Chomsky, who is considered to be the “father of modern linguistics,” sent a gushing email to Epstein in 2019 as press attention towards the pedophile ramped up.

“I’ve watched the horrible way you are being treated in the press and public,” Chomsky wrote. “It’s painful to say, but I think the best way to proceed is to ignore it.”

“That’s particularly true now with the hysteria that has developed about abuse of women, which has reached the point that even questioning a charge is a crime worse than murder,” he added.

open image in gallery Noam Chomsky has been alleged to have a long-running friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ( House Oversight Committee )

Another prominent academic named in the files is Yale computer science professor David Gelernter.

The pair exchanged several emails about women, with the Yale professor writing to Epstein that “beautiful women” are “the fuel source of all human creativity.”

In another email, he told Epstein that he planned to hire an “editoress” based on her appearance.

“Yale sr, worked at Vogue last summer, runs her own campus mag, art major, completely connected, v small goodlooking blonde,” Gelernter wrote.

The professor even wrote in an email that he would “love” to host Epstein at Yale, despite the disgraced financier being convicted of child sex charges two years before the message was sent.

Their correspondence seemingly came to an end in 2015, after Epstein declined an offer to invest in Gelernter’s son’s start-up firm.

Gelernter has since paused all teaching at the university, according to an email seen by Yale Daily News.

The Independent has contacted OSU, Dr Mark Landon and Dr David Gelernter for further comment.