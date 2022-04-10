NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for Covid-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 and has canceled all public events this week, according to a City Hall spokesperson.

The mayor “woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took [a polymerase chain reaction] test that has come back positive,” according to the mayor’s press secretary Fabien Levy.

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the week,” he said on 10 April.

He also will “immediately” start a regimen of antiviral medication and is encouraging all New Yorkers who are eligible to take them, Mr Levy added. The city offers no-cost Covid-19 antiviral pills to residents who have tested positive, show mild to moderate symptoms, and have a prescription from a doctor.

“While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely,” he added.

Last month, as part of a broader “reopening” agenda since taking office on 1 January, the mayor moved to lift citywide public health measures like mask requirements and showing proof of vaccination for indoor dining, entertainment venues and gyms.

Following a lull in confirmed infections after a spike fuelled by the Omicron variant in the winter, cases across the city and US have started to rise again, largely due to the so-called “stealth Omicron” BA.2 variant that is now the dominant version among US infections.

The mayor atteneded a meeting with state legislators in the state’s capitol of Albany on 9 April after a series of interviews with officials, public appearances and other events to mark his first 100 days in office.

He visited schools, a film festival, performance venues and other events covered in the press and shared by his office and in posts across social media.

This is a developing story