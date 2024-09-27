Eric Adams hit with five federal corruption charges in 57-page indictment: Live updates
Democrat is the first sitting mayor in New York City modern history to face criminal charges
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
New York City Mayor Eric Adams was charged with bribery, wire fraud, solicitation of contribution by a foreign national and conspiracy on Thursday, becoming the first sitting mayor in modern history to face federal criminal charges.
US Attorneys in the Southern District of New York unveiled a sprawling five-count indictment against Adams, accusing him of seeking and accepting “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals.”
The charges stem from a months-long federal investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign and his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.
Federal prosecutors are accusing Adams of accepting “illegal” campaign donations, funneled through a straw donor scheme, and accepting luxurious benefits in exchange for wielding his power to intervene in a fire inspection at the Turkey consulate.
Adams said he was “not surprised” by the charges and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
He declared he would not step down from his position as the top official in New York City, despite current and former lawmakers calling upon him to resign.
This live blog is now paused.
Check back later for updates.
Watch: DOJ says Eric Adams accepted $100,000 of undisclosed luxury tips from Turkey
Eric Adams to be arraigned on Friday
Judge Dale Ho has determined New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be arraigned on Friday, September 27.
Eric Adams sends email to city employees: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told city government employees that he has done “nothing wrong” and that he will continue working on behalf of New Yorkers.
“Undoubtedly, you all have now heard the news about the indictment out of the Southern District of New York. While my legal team thoroughly reviews the allegations that were just released publicly, let me be very clear, I know I’ve done nothing wrong. I am committed to continuing to fight on behalf of New Yorkers as your mayor,” Adams wrote in the email, obtained by The New York Daily News.
Chuck Schumer calls the charges “serious"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents New York, said the charges against Adams are “serious” and the legal process should carry out “speedily and fairly”
“No one is above the law, including the mayor of New York City,” Schumer said.
Can Eric Adams be removed?
Adams has made it clear he will not resign, despite widespread calls for him to do so after he was federally indicted. But he could be removed in one of two ways.
Governor Kathy Hochul could remove him but the process is complicated. It would require Hochul to suspend Adams for 30 days and then somewhat of a trial would need to occur.
Thus far, Hochul has declined to give a formal statement on whether or not she would do so.
Another option is for a committee, made up of five people, on “mayoral inability”. That committee would include the corporation counsel, the comptroller, the speaker of the council, a deputy mayor designated by the mayor as well as the borough president with the longest consecutive service as borough president.
Four out of five members must vote to remove the mayor.
What are the official charges?
Count one: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and to receive campaign contributions by foreign nationals
Count two: Wire fraud
Count three and four: Solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national
Count five: Bribery
Adams lawyers request arraignment dates
Mayor Eric Adams’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, asked the judge overseeing the case Dale Ho for the first appearance to take place on either Friday or Monday, according to a court document.
Adams ‘changed’ his phone password and ‘forgot’ it day before FBI raid
The indictment alleges that Adams changed his behavior to conceal his criminal activity upon learning he was being investigated, which included changing the password to his phone and then forgetting it the day before federal agents seized it.
On November 5, 2023, Adams changed his personal cellphone’s password and “increased the complexity of his password from four digits to six.”
On November 6, 2023, federal agents executed a search warrant to obtain Adams’ electronic devices.
He told investigators he did so to prevent his employees from inadvertently or intentionally deleting the contents of his phone so it would be well-preserved for investigators.
But Adams then claimed he had “forgotten” the password he just created and was unable to provide the FBI with it.
Businessman in alleged straw donor scheme benefitted from Adams
A wealthy businessman who reimbursed his employees to give Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign $10,000, personally benefitted from that when Adams agreed to get a stop-work order lifted for his construction company.
According to federal prosecutors, the businessman asked Adams to assist in getting the work order lifted in February 2023 saying, “I always supported you.”
A week after the businessman inquired, he texted Adams thanking him for his help in “partially” resolving the process.
