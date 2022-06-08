New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sparred with a Republican lawmaker from Georgia over the influx of illegal guns flooding the Big Apple, saying that “many” of those seized originated in the red state.

Mr Adams testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of hearings convened to tackle the nation’s escalating gun violence following a spate of deadly mass shootings in recent weeks.

The mayor told the committee that New York City was being “flooded” with illegal guns, with the NYPD having seized more than 3,000 in the last year alone.

“A crisis that is flooding our cities with illegal guns faster than we can take them off the street,” he testified.

“The New York Police Department has taken over 3,000 illegal guns off our streets this year alone, but the guns just keep coming.”

Georgia Rep Jody Hice questioned Mr Adams about why the city has found “record numbers” of illegal firearms when New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the country.

“Many come from Georgia,” Mr Adams fired back.

New York state already has some of the toughest gun restrictions in the US but the city has not been immune to the spike in gun violence across the country.

In April, 10 people were shot and dozens more injured in a terrorist attack on a subway in Brooklyn.