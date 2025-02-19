Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A top Department of Justice official said any alleged quid pro quo with New York City Mayor Eric Adams would be OK, as lawyers were dragged to court over the move to dismiss his bribery charges.

Prosecutors and Adams’s defense team were in court Wednesday to argue about dropping the charges. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove — a former criminal defense lawyer for President Donald Trump — filed a motion to dismiss the case Friday after directing his department to end Adams’s prosecution.

Bove has argued the case was stopping the mayor from aiding Trump’s mass deportation operation.

Federal prosecutors are seeking to drop the charges under the direction of Trump. Controversy swirled over the decision with several lawyers for the Department of Justice quitting instead of signing documents to drop the charges.

While the judge quizzed prosecutors about the decision, he did not make a decision on whether to approve their request to drop the case.

Bove argued that Judge Dale Ho, who is overseeing the case, must drop the case if both Adams and the Justice Department say there was no quid pro quo.

“You have a record undisputed that there is no quid pro quo,” Bove said in court. “That’s just partisan noise.”

Adams also doubled down on the fact he did nothing wrong. When Ho asked if Adams understands the charges could be brought again following dismissal, the mayor responded: “I have not committed a crime. I don’t see them bringing it back. I’m not afraid of that.“

Ho also asked Adams if anyone “threatened” him or coerced him into consenting to the motion, a nod to the quid pro quo.

More to come...