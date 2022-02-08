Eric Lander: Biden’s science adviser quits after being named as bully

Eric Lander, president Joe Biden’s scientific adviser, has resigned from his position after he was accused of bullying and demeaning members of staff earlier in claims that emerged earlier on Monday.

Mr Lander accepted that his words “caused hurt” in a resignation letter sent to the president.

“I am devastated that I caused hurt to past and present colleagues by the way in which I have spoken to them,” Mr Lander said, adding that he hoped for an orderly transfer of his responsibilities.

He said he had worked with the “most amazing set of people at OSTP [Office of Science and Technology Policy]”, and that “we have together set out the most ambitious goals that this agency has ever attempted”.

“I have sought to push myself and my colleagues to reach our shared goals — including at times challenging and criticising,” Mr Lander said in his resignation letter.

He added: “But it is clear that the things I said, and the way I said them, crossed the line at times into being disrespectful and demeaning, to both men and women. That was never my intention.”

"The President accepted Dr Eric Lander’s resignation letter this evening with gratitude for his work," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said at the press briefing.

Mr Lander, who heads the OSTP as a director, came under scrutiny at an internal review meeting after his subordinates complained about how he treated them.

More follows