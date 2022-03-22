Eric Trump ridiculed for trying to mock Biden for riding a bike

Eric Trump was quickly ridiculed after he criticised Joe Biden for going for a bike ride while spending the weekend at his beach house in Delaware amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Here you have Biden on this beach cruiser with this big ridiculous reflector on the front of it. It might as well have had a little horn on it as well,” Mr Trump told Fox News on Monday.

“He’s riding slowly, probably to go get ice cream ... in a world where, you know, you almost have World War Three,” he added. “All the problems here domestically and the guy’s literally riding a beach cruiser around the place, right?”

“My father would be giving speeches in front of F-35s, talking about how he’s building the greatest military the world has ever seen. He’d be out there lobbying for you know, defence funding so he could rebuild the military. He’d be talking about rebuilding the nuclear arsenal,” Mr Trump added.

He said the former president sent “a true message of strength and by the way, he was doing it with conviction, and he was doing it with energy, and he was doing it with passion. And he was doing it with strength, which is what you would expect from an American president”.

Mr Trump noted that Mr Biden was “riding a beach cruiser in the middle of the day”.

“This is the Commander in Chief of the United States of America – what message does that send the world that is literally in the middle of ... some horribleness,” he said.

Many social media users noted that Donald Trump was often seen playing golf as president. The Washington Post estimated that he played 261 rounds while in office.

“You are such a pathetic excuse for an American,” one Twitter user wrote. “You embellish with lies about Biden on a bike ride, while your loser father was on a golf cart more than any president in history. You choose not to support our government and further the divide. That makes you a loser.”

“There are literally hundreds of videos of Donald Trump golfing during periods of grave domestic and international upheaval,” Victoria Brownworth tweeted.

“Speaking of Biden’s bike ride. And Trump being a talking big-shot. You neglected to mention that Daddy was on a (taxpayer-funded) golf course every weekend. We did not forget,” Lynne Weborg added.

“Eric Trump is secretly upset that his father doesn’t have the coordination to ride a bike. Sad,” Grace Talbot wrote.