Joe Biden calls India’s response to Ukraine conflict ‘shaky’

India’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “somewhat shaky”, US president Joe Biden said on Monday.

In response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s aggression, the US and many of its allies have “presented a united front throughout Nato and in the Pacific”, Mr Biden said while addressing leaders at a business forum.

He added: “The Quad is – with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of these... But Japan has been extremely strong, so is Australia in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”

The Quad, or Quadrilateral coalition, comprises India, Japan, the United States and Australia. They had discussed the war in Ukraine at a virtual summit on 3 March, just days into the war.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, currently on day 27, has led to the killing of more than 900 Ukrainian civilians so far, according to UN agencies.

The US, Japan and Australia had moved swiftly to register their dissent against the Russian invasion and slapped multiple harsh sanctions on Moscow and its businessmen in a bid to weaken Mr Putin’s economic strength amid the ongoing war.

However, not only has India refused to roll out the sanctions or condemn Russia’s military offensive in a sovereign country, but it also abstained from voting on a US-led United Nations Security Council resolution that deplored Russia’s aggression in the strongest terms.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

India merely asked for restraint from both sides — Russia and Ukraine — amid the brewing conflict.

Additionally, in a move to aid Russia’s dwindling economic conditions amid sanctions, an official from the Narendra Modi administration confirmed that India will increase its imports of Russian oil at a discounted rate.

The official confirmed that India has sealed the latest purchase of three million barrels of Russian crude oil. Experts and Indian government officials have cited similar gas purchases by European countries.

The ongoing siege in Ukraine has turned out to be a litmus test for Delhi’s balancing act between Moscow, its biggest ammunition supplier and Washington, its western backer against Asian rival Beijing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, on being asked about the US’s functioning with India, said: “We remain in touch through a range of channels.”

