Sporting political-branded fashion has been a long-standing tradition at the Republican National Convention and this year was no exception.

While MAGA hats have now become a common sight at the event, another popular accessory has emerged this year: the ear bandage. Delegates are covering their ears in solidarity with Former President Donald Trump, who showed up at the convention this week with a bandage on his right ear, the spot where he was wounded on Saturday in an assassination attempt.

Joe Neglia, a Republican delegate from Arizona, told The Washington Post, he was first to spark the fashion trend.

“When I saw him come out Monday night — that magical moment — I thought, ‘I have to do something,’ and this is what I could do,” he told the outlet, adding he fashioned the accessory out of white paper.

It’s all part of the pageantry tied to the convention. Other fashion moments included a MAGA dress designed by Andre Soriano, who strutted down the red carpet in an American flag blazer and top hot on Monday. Then there were the pins, sneakers and oh so many hats.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks:

Duane Schwingel, dressed as Uncle Sam, plays harmonica outside the Fiserv Forum ( AFP via Getty Images )

Delegates wear yellow MAGA hats rather than the more traditional red ones ( AFP via Getty Images )

An attendee walks in the rain in a striped red and white ballgown ( REUTERS )

A supporter of presidential candidate Donald Trump with a ‘never surrender’ dome-shaped hat ( Getty Images )

Montana delegate Susan Reneau wears a hat dotted with Trump pins ( AP )

Alvin Porter Jr from Columbia, South Carolina was sporting a stovepipe hat with an image of President Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president ( Getty Images )

A delegate wearing a sequined boxer-style robe reading ‘Proud American’ in white letters ( EPA )

A bedazzled Trump hat and a jacket festooned with GOP paraphernalia made this Republican supporter stand out ( Getty Images )

‘I need your clothes, your boots, your motorcycle’: Texas delegate Trisha Hope’s decorated hat depicts Trump as Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator ( Getty Images )

Arizona delegate Joe Neglia fashioned his ‘bandage’ out of paper. Ear bandages – in honor of Trump’s wound suffered in an assassination attempt – became a must-wear fashion item at the event ( Getty )

A delegate wears a cheesehead hat. Cheeseheads are symbols of citizens of Wisconsin, particularly fans of the Green Bay Packers ( REUTERS )

Illinois delegate Adrian Wright poses wearing a ‘Black voices’ hat ( Getty Images )

An attendee wearing gold, light-up sneakers. The range was launched by Trump in February, costing $399 a pair. A new limited edition version, referencing the assassination attempt, went on sale at the convention ( REUTERS )

A Trump supporter adjusts her red glitter MAGA hat outside the Fiserv Forum ( REUTERS )

Florida delegate Cindy Spray sporting an American flag top with a fuzzy trim ( AP )

An attendee wears a black netted hat featuring an elephant, the symbol of the Republican Party since 1874 ( REUTERS )

A delegate wearing cowboy boot earrings ( REUTERS )

A woman wears a decorated hat that reads ‘Trump Kicks Ass’. The GOP presidential campaign is pushing a narrative of strength versus weakness, accusing Joe Biden of not being up to the job ( Getty Images )

A delegate arrives at the Republican National Convention wearing a gray and white hat decorated with red, white and blue flower pins and the GOP elephant ( AP )