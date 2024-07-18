Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Glitter hats, golden sneakers and bandaged ears: The weird and wonderful fashions of the RNC
There were plenty of colorful twists on traditional outfits at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week and, in the wake of Donald Trump’s wound following an assassination attempt, an unusual new one, writes Michelle Del Rey
While MAGA hats have now become a common sight at the event, another popular accessory has emerged this year: the ear bandage. Delegates are covering their ears in solidarity with Former President Donald Trump, who showed up at the convention this week with a bandage on his right ear, the spot where he was wounded on Saturday in an assassination attempt.
Joe Neglia, a Republican delegate from Arizona, told The Washington Post, he was first to spark the fashion trend.
“When I saw him come out Monday night — that magical moment — I thought, ‘I have to do something,’ and this is what I could do,” he told the outlet, adding he fashioned the accessory out of white paper.
It’s all part of the pageantry tied to the convention. Other fashion moments included a MAGA dress designed by Andre Soriano, who strutted down the red carpet in an American flag blazer and top hot on Monday. Then there were the pins, sneakers and oh so many hats.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments