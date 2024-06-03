Anthony Fauci faces Congressional grilling over Covid-19 origins and government response: Live updates
Dr Fauci, the former head of the NIAID, is facing questions from the GOP-led subcommittee investigating the US’s Covid-19 response and the virus’s origins
Infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci is facing questions from the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Monday — marking his first Congressional testimony as a non-government official since stepping down in 2022.
Dr Fauci led the US’s response the Covid-19 pandemic, a role that earned him both praise and scrutiny alike. He is expected to face grilling from Congressional Republicans over the origins of the virus as well as transparency around government agency communications and records.
The former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is sitting for his first congressional testimony in almost two years.
The GOP-led subcommittee has requested access to Dr Fauci’s personal email and phone records after obtaining information, which, they say, calls into question whether he may have attempted to conceal some records.
Dr Fauci is appearing voluntarily on Monday. He has said that he has “nothing to hide.”
Brad Wenstrup, the chair of the subcommittee, began the hearing by saying, “America cannot move forward without looking back. We need to know what went wrong and what went right.”
Republican Rep lays into Fauci as head of NIAID
Republican Rep Morgan Griffith is now speaking.
“It is hard to believe that all of this occurred without your knowledge or approval,” he said, referring to alleged “missing information.”
Research shows “how little oversight NIAID does of risky experiments involving potential pandemic pathogens,” the Republican Congressman added.
Fauci is not a ‘comic book supervillain’: Raskin
Dr Ruiz gave his remaining time to Democratic Rep Jamie Raskin.
“The people who claimed the political big lie....bring you the medical big lie, making the outlandish claim that Dr Fauci was responsible for causing Covid-19.”
Records show Dr Fauci is an “honorable public servant” and not a “comic book supervillain.”
Ranking Member Raul Ruiz speaking
Ranking member, Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz, is now speaking. He immediately offered support to Dr Fauci.
After setting the stage, discussing how Dr Fauci has been villified by Republicans, the ranking member said the select subcommittee has not possessed a “shred of evidence” to substantiate these “extreme allegations” against Dr Fauci for the last four years.
He then said, “baselessly suggesting without evidence that these discrete instances of misconduct” are equivalent to public health officials “causing” the pandemic is “also a betrayal of public trust.”
Congressman Ruiz said he hopes Congress can prioritize looking into “solutions to better prepare us for the next pandemic” rather than politicizing certain public health officials.
Hearing kicks off
Dr Fauci sits for his first Congressional testimony in two years — and his first time as a non-government official.
The hearing began at 10am.
Chair Brad Wenstrup is kicking off the meeting, asking “Why did you allow your office to be unaccountable to the American people?”
“Whether intentional or not, you became so powerful, that any disagreements that the public had with you were hidden or censored on social....This is why many Americans became so angry. Because this was fundamentally un-American,” Congressman Wenstrup said.
