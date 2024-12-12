Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

None of the thousands of people who joined protests in Washington, D.C., and stormed the halls of Congress on January 6, 2021 were undercover FBI agents, according to the results of a lengthy probe from a Department of Justice watchdog.

The findings deal a blow to persistent right-wing conspiracy theories that federal law enforcement agents provoked a riot or a “false flag” attack to entrap Donald Trump’s supporters to break into the Capitol.

But the report’s discovery that roughly two dozen confidential sources were on the ground at the time is likely to continue fueling a false narrative that federal agents had something to do with instigating the assault.

open image in gallery The Justice Department’s inspector general found there is ‘no evidence’ that undercover FBI agents joined the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021 ( REUTERS )

There is “no evidence” that undercover FBI employees joined the crowds at the Capitol in the days leading up to and on January 6, and none who were in Washington at the time were authorized to enter the building, according to a report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Howoritz.

“We found no evidence in the materials we reviewed or the testimony we received showing or suggesting that the FBI had undercover employees in the various protest crowds, or at the Capitol, on January 6,” according to the report which was published Thursday.

Three sources in Washington at the time were dispatched to observe domestic terror suspects, Horowitz found.

Of those 26 confidential sources, four entered the Capitol, and 13 others entered a restricted area around the building’s perimeter. Nine did not enter the restricted area or the Capitol “or otherwise engaged in illegal activity,” according to the report.

One of the four sources testified during a trial for members of the far-right Proud Boys gang, which resulted in guilty verdicts on charges of seditious conspiracy against several leaders.

open image in gallery There were 26 confidential FBI sources in the crowds at the Captitol on January 6, 2021, including four who entered the building, though none were authoritized to do so, according to a watchdog report ( REUTERS )

But the FBI failed a “basic step” of canvassing its field offices for critical intelligence that could have better prepared law enforcement for the attack, the agency’s deputy director Paul Abbate told investigators.

The FBI reported to Congress that it had directed its field offices to canvass sources for information leading up to January 6, but the inspector general discovered that “no canvassing of field offices for source information had occurred.”

Horowitz found that the FBI’s statements to Congress “were not intentionally inaccurate, and that confusion and lack of coordinated communications contributed to the inaccurate reporting.”

But the inspector general found that the FBI “recognized the potential for violence” in the days leading up to the attack, and the agency ultimately took “significant and appropriate steps” despite playing only a “supporting” role in preparation and response.

More than 1,500 people have been charged in connection with the attack, fueled by Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and “rigged” against him.

Trump himself was charged with four charges of conspiracy and obstruction for his attempts to overturn the results and his failure to stop the mob, though special counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss the charges, for now, after Trump’s victory in the 2024 election.

The president-elect intends to grant sweeping pardons for January 6 defendants he has called “patriots” and “hostages.” He told TIME that he will grant pardons on a “case-by-case basis” as soon as the “first hour” or even “the first nine minutes” that he enters office on January 20.

“If they were non-violent, I think they’ve been greatly punished,” he said. “And the answer is I will be doing that, yeah, I’m going to look if there’s some that really were out of control.”