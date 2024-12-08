Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump told NBC in a wide-ranging interview that he believes members of the January 6 committee should be thrown in jail, though he stopped short of outright threatening to use the Justice Department to do so.

“Honestly, they should go to jail,” he told Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker.

Though, he added: “I’m not looking to go back into the past,” when asked if he would seek the prosecution of the Biden family, including President Joe Biden. “I’m looking to make our country successful. Retribution will be through success.”

He also mentioned his nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, and said: “I want her to do what she wants to do. I’m not going to instruct her to do it.”

The president-elect made headlines throughout his 2024 campaign, much like during his 2016 bid for the presidency, by threatening to jail his political opponents. Most recently in September, he wrote in a Truth Social posting: “those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted,” referring to top Democratic leaders such as Biden and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

open image in gallery Donald Trump speaks to NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press ( The Independent )

And while he did not follow through with his explicit threat to jail Hillary Clinton following his 2016 election victory, his new focus on installing loyalists at top agencies including the FBI and Justice Department have led many to wonder if the threats were real this time.

Despite losing his 2020 reelection bid to Joe Biden, Trump maintained (and still maintains) that he was the rightful winner. His fact-free claims of widespread fraud were weaponized to instigate a mob attack against the US Capitol on January 6, as throngs of his supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying the transfer of power.

Trump went on to be prosecuted for those actions in a now-defunct investigation ended by the Justice Department after his election victory, as well as by Congress in the form of the bipartisan committee to investigate January 6. Members of the committee compiled countless hours of video evidence and testimony which painted a horrifying scene of the violence that played out during the attack as well as the depth of knowledge Trump and his team had to predict that the attack would occur.

In his interview airing Sunday, Trump said he’d pardon some of those rioters on his “first day” in office.

“I’m going to be acting very quickly. First day,” Trump said, adding later about their imprisonment, “they’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, Kash Patel, has said the agency should be torn apart for its role in investigating Trump’s 2016 campaign ( AP )

The president-elect’s pick for the FBI in particular, Kash Patel, has called for the government to go after journalists with criminal and civil legal action. Patel has also called for the FBI itself to be dismantled following its investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russian operatives.

Biden moved to shield his family from some of that danger this past week, and issued a blanket pardon for his son Hunter covering any crimes committed over an 11-year period. The adult son of the incumbent president has a history of drug abuse and at the time of his pardoning was due for sentencing on tax and gun charges.

Trump and his allies attacked the pardon as symbolic of Washington corruption while the president’s allies did the opposite of rush to his defense: many Democrats criticized the president for giving the appearance of a separate standard of justice for his family members, given that the facts of his son’s criminal case are not in dispute.

But the president does have some defenders who have characterized the move as necessary to shield the president’s family from political retribution from the incoming administration.