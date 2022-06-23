The FBI has seized the phone of Nevada’s top Republican official as part of a probe into Donald Trump’s “fake electors” scheme.

Agents served a warrant to obtain the phone of state GOP party chairman Michael McDonald, according to 8NewsNow.

A second search warrant was also issued for state party secretary James DaGraffenreid, but law enforcement could not locate him on Wednesday, the news channel reported.

In December 2020, the Nevada Republican Party’s six electors signed paperwork in support of defeated Donald Trump and held a symbolic but legally non-binding ceremony that coincided with the official state-sanctioned event.

“Our brave electors standing up for what is right and casting their electoral votes for @realDonaldTrump,” the Nevada GOP tweeted alongside a picture of the group in Carson City on 14 December 14, 2020.

Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by more than two per cent in Nevada and received the state’s six electoral votes in the official ceremony, which was overseen by Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

Ms Cegavske has previously said that there is no credible evidence of voter fraud in the state.

The state Republican Party then submitted the fake election documents to the secretary of state, Congress and the National Archives.

Similar documents were also sent from six other battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Federal agents also served subpoenas to Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer, according to The Washington Post.

The New York Times also reported that Shawn Flynn, a Trump campaign aide in Michigan, was also subpoenaed as part of the probe.

The “fake elector” scheme is currently under scrutiny from the House select committee investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Mr McDonald is among a dozen officials subpoenaed by the committee earlier this year over the scheme.

“We are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee chairman, said in a letter seeking Mr McDonald’s testimony.

The Independent has reached out to the Nevada Republican Party for comment.