Trump news – live: Trump in mob boss photo scandal as judge weighs whether to release grand jury report
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
Trump says there were no documents found at Mar-a-Lago, just ‘cool’ empty folders marked classified
A judge in Georgia is set to hear arguments on Tuesday over the public release of a grand jury report following an eight-month probe into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.
The panel heard testimony and evidence about the abuse and harassment of election workers, a fake elector scheme, and Mr Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to “find” enough votes for his victory.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump – who appears ready to ditch his Truth Social posting regimen and return to Twitter as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination for president – is facing questions after posing for a photograph and flashing “thumbs up” with a notorious Philadelphia mob boss at his Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach earlier this month.
Joey “Skinny Joe” Merlino was imprisoned for nearly 12 years after he was convicted in 2001 of racketeering charges including extortion, bookmaking and receiving stolen property.
And it comes as four members of the far-right, anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy in relation to the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Trump campaign denies he knew convicted mob boss he posed with in photo
Less than three months after he was seen dining with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, former president Donald Trump has been photographed with a convicted mob boss who spent more than a decade in prison on racketeering charges.
On Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirer published a photograph it obtained of Mr Trump, clad in dark pants, a white golf shirt and his signature “Make America Great Again” headgear, standing between two men at his Florida golf club.
Read the full story by Andrew Feinberg here:
Trump campaign denies he knew convicted mob boss he posed with in photo
Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino ran the Philadelphia mafia in the 1990s
Key Georgia special grand jury hearing will discuss Trump probe. What’s at stake?
The result of a court hearing in Atlanta could signal the start of a process that may lead to former president Donald Trump or his allies facing criminal charges for trying to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Georgia.
The Tuesday morning hearing, scheduled to take place at the Fulton County courthouse, is when a Georgia judge will hear arguments on whether to release a report compiled by a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia.
Kate Brumback and Andrew Feinberg answer some of the key questions that remain:
Key Georgia special grand jury hearing will discuss Trump probe. What’s at stake?
A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain
ICYMI: White House says Trump call to jail Supreme Court leak journalists is an ‘insult to the rule of law’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told The Independent during a briefing last week that President Biden “believes the freedom of press is part of the bedrock of American democracy”.
“That is something that he truly believes and that we should continue to fight for,” Ms Jean-Pierre told The Independent when asked about Trump’s persistent threats to jail reporters who refuse to five up their sources of the Roe v Wade “leak”.
“Calling for egregious abuses of power in order to suppress the constitutional rights of reporters is an insult. It is a complete insult to the rule of law and undermines fundamental American values and traditions,” she added.
White House forcefully condemns Trump’s ‘complete insult to the rule of law’
‘The president believes the freedom of press is part of the bedrock of American democracy’ White House tells The Independent
‘Amid Trump’s threats, the US needs to do more to protect journalists'
Writing for The Independent’s Voices, Chris Blackhurst says:
Four members of the Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy for roles in Jan 6 attack
Four members of the far-right, anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy.
The verdict comes nearly two months after the group’s founder was convicted of the same crime in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol.
A jury agreed that defendants Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo – led by group leader Stewart Rhodes – plotted to violently stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election on 6 January 2021 and joined a mob fuelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was stolen from him.
All four defendants were also found guilty on 23 January of conspiracy to obstruct Congress and conspiracy to destroy federal property.
Read the full story by Alex Woodward here:
Four members of the Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Across two jury trials, six members of the far-right, anti-government militia group have been found guilty of sedition-related charges in connection with the attack on the US Capitol
ICYMI: Trump schedules appearance in New Hampshire to kick off 2024 campaign before South Carolina event
Trump will head to early-primary state New Hampshire for his first appearance on the 2024 campaign trial, just hours before his planned stop in South Carolina on Saturday.
The former president will deliver remarks to the New Hampshire GOP.
“We are excited to welcome President Trump back to the Granite State to be the keynote speaker at our 2023 Annual Meeting,” according to a statement from New Hampshire Republican Chairman Stephen Stepanek. “President Trump has long been a strong defender of New Hampshire’s First in the Nation Primary Status and we are excited that he will join us to deliver remarks to our Members.”
The state’s three-term Republican governor, Chris Sununu, is a vocal Trump critic who allegedly once called the former president “f****** crazy” and has urged his party to find another candidate in 2024.
“I don’t think he can win in November of ‘24,” he said last month. “He could be the nominee. But I do not believe, and I think most people would agree, he’s just going to ... be able to close the deal.”
Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report
A judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments from the district attorney’s office, news outlets and potentially other parties before making a decision on the release of the report. The special grand jury, whose work was overseen by McBurney, recommended that the report be made public.
Read the full story by Kate Brumback here:
Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report
A judge is set to hear arguments on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia
ICYMI: Four members of the Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy for roles in Jan 6 attack
Four members of the far-right, anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers have been found guilty of seditious conspiracy.
The verdict comes nearly two months after the group’s founder was convicted of the same crime in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol.
A jury agreed that defendants Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo – led by group leader Stewart Rhodes – plotted to violently stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election on 6 January 2021 and joined a mob fuelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was stolen from him.
All four defendants were also found guilty on 23 January of conspiracy to obstruct Congress and conspiracy to destroy federal property.
Read the full story by Alex Woodward here:
Four members of the Oath Keepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy
Across two jury trials, six members of the far-right, anti-government militia group have been found guilty of sedition-related charges in connection with the attack on the US Capitol
Donald Trump may need to wait months for Twitter return due to Truth Social contract
Donald Trump will return to Twitter after an exclusivity contract with his own Truth Social platform expires in June, according to a report.
The former US President is currently subject to a “social media exclusivity” clause that requires him to post “any and all social media communications” to Truth Social for six hours before posting to rival platforms, recently uncovered filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveal.
Read the full story here:
Donald Trump’s Truth Social contract means he needs to wait months for Twitter return
SEC filings reveal ‘social media exclusivity’ clause with his own platform
Lawsuits, jail threats and ‘enemy of the people’: Donald Trump’s endless war on the media
Following the “leak” of a draft of what became the US Supreme Court’s ruling to strike down Roe v Wade, Trump has repeatedly demanded that the journalist and outlet that published the draft be thrown in jail if they don’t reveal their source, accelerating the former president’s public war on the media.
From threatening journalists with prison time, to defending MBS and suing media outlets in an admitted attempt to strike down Supreme Court protections of First Amendment safeguards, here’s a brief history of Trump’s latest attacks:
Lawsuits, jail threats and ‘enemy of the people’: Donald Trump’s war on the media
The former president once relied on press coverage to spin his narrative of self-made success. Now he threatens to imprison journalists and labels coverage ‘fake news’ to deflect criticism, Alex Woodward reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies