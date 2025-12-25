Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An annual charity drive by federal employees is bringing in 40 percent fewer donations this year after the Trump administration decimated the federal workforce and started the drive late after considering scrapping the yearly event.

Office of Personnel Management officials said last week that this year’s Combined Federal Campaign for charities would be extended through January, but according to The Washington Post, charities that usually rely on the annual effort for fundraising are concerned that the extension won’t be effective because OPM is not extending contracts for workers who help run the project each year.

As of last weekend, the Post found that the annual campaign has taken a massive hit from the Trump administration’s effort to slash the federal workforce — firing almost 300,000 people since taking office in January — as well as the knock-on effects of the 43-day government shutdown that ended last month.

Fundraising data showed that federal workers only donated $23 million as of last weekend — a steep drop from the more than $40 million the last three years’ campaigns had brought in by the same point.

open image in gallery Federal workers are donating less to charity one year into Donald Trump’s second term. The drop comes as thousands of federal workers lost jobs amid government cuts. ( Middle East Images/AFP via Getty )

The annual campaign for government workers brings in needed revenue for thousands of charities, including many in the Washington, D.C. area and Mid-Atlantic region.

The Combined Federal Campaign has raised over $9 billion for charities from federal workers since the 1960s.

Ann Hollingsworth, vice president of government affairs at the Nonprofit Alliance, told the Post that the decision not to extend the contracts of organizers could make a big difference in how much money the campaign brings in, even with the four-week extension.

“If the contractors in the final four weeks in January are not allowed to do their work, it’s a question of how successful can we make the CFC campaign after we’ve already been hit with a delay because of the shutdown and are dealing with other constraints in the nonprofit community,” she said.

open image in gallery Roughly 300,000 federal workers have left government jobs in 2025. ( Getty Images )

A spokesperson for OPM, McLaurine Pinover, said the agency is looking at establishing “ “more cost-effective ways for federal employees to donate to charities than the current CFC.”

“We are not paying them additional monies for the extension period because we do not believe that is a good use of donor dollars,” she added.

OPM delayed starting the annual campaign because of the government shutdown and considered scrapping it entirely, but officials later decided to host it because participating charities had already paid the required fees to participate.

Scott Kupor, the wealthy venture capitalist who serves as the agency’s director, complained about the annual drive’s $22 million estimated cost in a post on the OPM blog where he said he was also “evaluating changes to the CFC for 2026 (including whether to continue the program).”