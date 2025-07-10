Where in the world is the FEMA head? Agency leader hasn’t been seen in over a week sparking concern

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FEMA Acting Administrator David Richardson has been absent during the federal response to the floods in Texas, prompting concerns about his leadership.

Richardson hasn’t visited the site of the floods, the deadliest in the U.S. in a quarter century, ending a longstanding tradition of FEMA leaders being publicly available following natural disasters.

“DHS and its components have taken an all-hands-on-deck approach” to the Texas flooding, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Politico, pointing to aid given by the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Protection. “FEMA has deployed extensive staff to support Texas response and recovery operations based on staff skills and requirements.”

Former FEMA officials told the outlet that Richardson being away from the scene has prompted concerns that the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, is in charge of FEMA’s response to the tragedy.

Noem oversees another 21 agencies aside from FEMA. She visited the central Texas area struck by the flooding on Saturday.

open image in gallery David Richardson has shunned public appearances during his time as Acting FEMA Administrator ( Department of Homeland Security )

“The secretary has a huge portfolio, and she will quickly get pulled in different directions to handle all of the things she needs to manage. You need the FEMA administrator, whose job is only to manage the disaster,” Biden administration FEMA head Deanne Criswell told the outlet.

Michael Coen, a former FEMA chief of staff, told Politico that Noem taking on a leading role in the response to the floods, “shows governors and emergency managers around the country that when they have a need from the federal government, Richardson is probably not going to be their first call.”

On Wednesday, Richardson was in New Orleans attending a meeting of the panel that President Donald Trump established to recommend changes to FEMA. Richardson is not an official member of the panel and only appeared briefly during the virtual meeting without saying anything.

“President Trump, Secretary Noem, and FEMA have been exceptional partners throughout the flood response,” a spokesperson for Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Politico.

open image in gallery People view photos of flood victims posted on a memorial wall in Kerrville. There are still 173 people missing in central Texas ( AP )

Federal law states the head of FEMA is in charge of the work to “prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate against the risk of natural disasters.”

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, a law handed the administrator more powers and made the FEMA head “the principal advisor on emergency management.”

Most FEMA administrators, such as Richardson’s predecessor, Cameron Hamilton, whom Trump appointed, often visited disaster sites and met with officials on the state and local levels as well as survivors and emergency staff.

An anonymous current FEMA employee told Politico that “When Hamilton was in the role, he was out there doing something to encourage us or announce something or do a photo op with survivors or regional leadership.”

“I have no idea what’s going on with David Richardson’s absence,” they added.

open image in gallery At leat 173 remain missing after the flash floods in Texas ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Hamilton departed the administration after telling a congressional committee that FEMA shouldn’t be shut down, seemingly in violation of Trump’s promises to eliminate the agency.

Criswell noted that while it was positive Noem visited Texas on Saturday, it’s more important for the FEMA administrator to be there, since “they’re the ones that need to direct the appropriate resources.”

“The importance of me being on the ground was being able to talk to local officials, talk to the people that have been impacted, see firsthand what the damages are — and make sure FEMA was directing the appropriate resources as fast as possible into the appropriate area,” Noem told Politico.

Following his appointment on May 8, Richardson has made no public appearances or statements. He has chosen not to establish an official X account, unlike the four previous administrators, three of whom were Trump appointees.

He left the Marine Corps in 2013 after serving for 22 years and has been the assistant secretary for DHS’ Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office since Trump returned to the White House.

The Independent has contacted FEMA and DHS for comment.