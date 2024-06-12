Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman was speeding and “at fault” for a Maryland car crash that saw him and his wife Giselle hospitalized, a police report has revealed.

Fetterman, a Democrat, was driving a Chevrolet Traverse “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” when he struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala on I-70 on Sunday, Maryland State Police said.

The speed limit on the road was 70 miles per hour, according to the report obtained by USA TODAY.

Fetterman and the other driver, a 62-year-old woman, were not tested for alcohol or substance use, the report stated. No citations have been issued and an investigation is ongoing, according to Maryland State Police.

The Independent has reached out to Fetterman’s office for comment.

You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes.



Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family. pic.twitter.com/OKFmbUXtNF — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2024

Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder in the incident and both he and his wife were discharged on Sunday afternoon. No details were given on any injuries suffered by Giselle Barreto Fetterman.

Officials say that a passenger in Fetterman’s vehicle, as well as the driver of the Impala, were both taken by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for medical evaluation.

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon. They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock,” a spokesperson for Fetterman’s office told The Independent.

New Fetterman fit: hoodie under suit and tie pic.twitter.com/3Dqjx92uan — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 12, 2024

Both vehicles were traveling west on I-70 when the wreck happened around 8am.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and no citations have been issued, police said.