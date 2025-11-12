Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After almost a week of travel chaos that saw tens of thousands of flights disrupted across the U.S., passengers finally received some good news as air travel operations appeared to improve.

Over 950 flights were canceled and almost 900 delayed within, into, or out of the U.S. on Wednesday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. That is a significant drop from previous days as Democrats and Republicans attempt to end the historic federal government shutdown.

Data reviewed by The Independent showed a steady drop in disruption this week since a peak on Sunday, when over 11,000 flights were delayed and almost 3,000 were canceled.

Travelers and airlines alike have scrambled to rejig their schedules after Donald Trump’s administration ordered flight reductions at major airports last week. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ordered 10 percent flight cuts to start Friday at 40 U.S. airports, including those in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

open image in gallery Over 950 flights were canceled and almost 900 delayed within, into, or out of the U.S. Wednesday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware, a significant drop compared to previous days ( Alex Wong/Getty Images )

Cuts were made due to concerns of staff shortages and subsequent safety issues caused by the ongoing shutdown, which left many federal workers, including air traffic control staff, without paychecks for over a month.

Despite the midweek drop in flight delays and cancellations, concerns remain over further disruption, with Duffy warning that problems could persist into Thanksgiving even if the shutdown is ended soon.

Industry groups project a record 31 million passengers traveling in the days leading up to and after the holiday.

Monday saw around 12,000 flights affected, dropping to just under 6,000 on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, according to FlightAware. However, Duffy urged caution.

open image in gallery Travelers and airlines alike have scrambled to rejig their schedules after Donald Trump’s administration ordered flight reductions at major airports last week. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy ordered 10 percent flight cuts to start Friday at 40 U.S. airports, including those in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Industry groups project a record 31 million passengers traveling in the days leading up to and after the holiday ( REUTERS )

“You’re going to see this Friday, Saturday and Sunday… massively more disruptions than what we’ve come into this [past] weekend if the government doesn’t reopen,” the Transportation Secretary said at a news conference Tuesday.

His words came as a bill to reopen the government, which has already passed the Senate, is set to be taken up by the House on Wednesday. Duffy did not offer a specific timeline for when airlines would fully resume operations.

“We’re going to wait to see the data on our end before we take out the restrictions in travel,” he said. However, Duffy noted that, in line with the flight data, improvements were already being seen, including fewer airports reporting staffing issues with air traffic control.