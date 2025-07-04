Food truck companies face backlash for catering ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Several food truck companies have been hit with major backlash online after they were filmed entering Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center.

The four companies issued statements after customers threatened to boycott them for doing catering business at the controversial prison in the Everglades.

President Donald Trump toured the migrant detention facility earlier this week, which was built in just eight days on a disused air strip as he looks to ramp up deportations.

A TikToker filmed trucks belonging to Kona Ice, Churro Mania, Elote Lovers and Ms.Cheezious entering the hastily-constructed facility on July 1, according to the social media post.

“Boycott Kona Ice, Churro Mania, Elote Lovers & Ms.Cheezious,” the user, Osozalez, posted. “They love our food but hate out [sic] people.”

The TikTok post has received more than 7.5 million views since it was shared earlier this week.

Food truck companies received backlash online for doing business with the controversial prison. President Donald Trump toured the facility earlier this week, which was built in just eight days on a disused air strip as he looks to ramp up deportations.

The food trucks were contracted to cater for the construction crews building the detention center, according to The Miami Herald. Other outlets reported the vans were hired for a catering event at the facility.

A number of responses to the TikTok post – which received nearly 30,000 comments – said that they would be avoiding the companies in the future.

“Welp, my kids are NEVER getting Kona ice ever again,” one mother wrote.

“The audacity Kona Ice has to show up in my local charter school events that is mostly Hispanic/Latino population is insane. Never again,” another person said.

“Are they seriously celebrating with food from the very people they are locking up there?!” someone else added.

“Boycott them ALL! They can't get my money EVER again!” another said.

The food trucks were reportedly hired to feed construction workers at the detention center.

Churromania, a chain that has more than 120 locations across the U.S. and South America, said it was “not an event we support” in a statement on social media.

“We have no political agenda, and never have. Still, we take full responsibility for how this looked,” the company said.

Ms. Cheezious, a Miami food truck company that serves grilled cheese, said they were approached by a “disaster response company” to provide meals for “active service members” stationed at the facility.

“Contrary to misleading online narratives, our presence was not part of any celebration or grand opening, and we are not engaged in ongoing services there,” read a statement on Instagram.

Elote Lovers, a Miami-based street food business, issued a lengthy statement on Instagram. “We did not attend with the intention of supporting this place or what it represents,” the statement said in part. “We do not support, condone, or align ourselves with any form of oppression, abuse, or injustice. We never have and never will.”

The companies issued statements after people threatened to boycott them for catering workers at the facility.

The business, which said it was founded by an immigrant family, added that they would reassess how they accept and review bookings in the future to “ensure our values are respected wherever we go.”

Shaved ice company Kona Ice said its trucks are independently owned and operated by franchisees. “The event was booked through an unknown agency, and the franchisee was unaware of the facility’s nature or its association with politically sensitive issues,” Kona Ice’s statement read in part.

“Our brand exists to bring a moment of happiness to communities through our shaved ice experience – and we recognize the importance of ensuring that mission is never misinterpreted,” the statement added.

The first inmates started arriving at the detention center on Thursday, which is expected to cost $450 million a year to run.