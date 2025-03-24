Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The person who called 911 for Jessica Aber, the 43-year-old former federal prosecutor who was found dead in her home on in Virginia on Saturday morning, refused to perform CPR, it’s been reported.

First responders were called to Aber’s home in Alexandria at 9:18 am local time after receiving a report about an unresponsive woman.

Officials are yet to announce a cause of death, but a family friend told Fox News Sunday that Aber suffered from a medical condition. "Police believe the death was the result of a longstanding medical issue," the source said.

According to a dispatch audio obtained by NBC News, the caller refused to administer CPR on the attorney. “Any additional units... for the cardiac arrest. 916 Beverly Drive," the dispatcher is heard saying.

"That’ll be for a 46-year-old female found in bed unresponsive, not breathing. The caller has refused CPR.”

Aber was 43, not 46, as referenced in the call. Officials have not established the caller's identity.

open image in gallery Aber was a career federal prosecutor with a track record for tackling high-profile cases in close proximity to Washington, D.C. ( Getty Images )

Aber rose to prominence as a top U.S. attorney in Virginia. She secured convictions for an MS-13 gang leader, assisted with investigations against Russians accused of conspiracy and fraud, and oversaw the takedown of a man who allowed Israeli citizens to enter the U.S. illegally.

In 2021, then-President Joe Biden nominated Aber for the position of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. She resigned from her position the same day President Donald Trump took office.

Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares released a statement on Aber’s death Saturday: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realize.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with her family this week.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi expressed her condolences in a DOJ statement Saturday, “The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time,” Bondi said.

Aber began working in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2009 as an assistant US attorney and climbed the ranks, eventually taking on financial fraud, public corruption, and child exploitation cases, according to the Department of Justice website.

She was promoted to the district's deputy chief of the criminal division in 2016.

The Independent contacted the Virginia medical examiner's office for information.