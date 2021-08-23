Fox News mocked for claiming Jill Biden is to blame for Afghanistan

Fox news host Rachel Campos-Duffy was widely ridiculed on social media on Sunday after she attempted to place some of the blame on First Lady Jill Biden for the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan following a takeover by the Taliban.

Ms Biden’s name became a top trend after the station’s segment “Fox & Friends” as supporters called out Fox News by describing the remarks as “sexist” and a “new low.”

During the segment, dedicated to US president Joe Biden’s downgrading approval ratings following the recent turn of events in Afghanistan, Ms Campos-Duffy said Ms Biden has “failed the country” for allowing her husband to run for president in his “mental state.”

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” the host said.

"I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden," she continued. "No one knew better his state of mind than Dr Jill Biden."

"And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband [Joe Biden] -- to love her husband and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well,” Ms Campos-Duffy added.

The remarks by Fox News host were hit by a torrent of criticism on social media as several backed Ms Biden and asked why Melania Trump was not blamed for then-president Donald Trump’s decisions, which included his administration’s peace deal with the Taliban and Afghan government to withdraw troops, and his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nobody blamed Melania trump for her idiot husband inviting Taliban to Camp David, or his deal to release 5,000 Taliban fighters. Stop trying to blame Jill Biden for what’s happening in Afghanistan,” a user said on Twitter.

“@FLOTUS is a smart, serious educator. Dr Jill Biden is both capable and extremely competent. Please ignore the petty, partisan, personal attacks on her character. It’s a serious sign of desperation from a few unserious pundits. Find the good and praise it,” American political strategist Donna Brazile said in a tweet.

“Fox News is blaming Jill Biden for allowing someone in her husbands ‘mental state’ to run for office. If that’s the case, it’s time to arrest Melania Trump for allowing a narcissistic, fascist, dictator wannabe f**k up our country for 4 years,” said another.

The remarks came as Mr Biden is being criticism for chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan as several people have died in the stampedes at the Kabul airport and gunshots. Thousands of Afghans who used to work with foreign forces are scrambling to leave the country in a last ditch attempt to escape Taliban fearing attacks.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden said on Sunday that the security situation in Afghanistan was changing rapidly and remained dangerous while promising help to all vulnerable.

“Let me be clear, the evacuation of thousands from Kabul is going to be hard and painful” and would have been “no matter when it began”, Mr Biden said in a briefing at the White House.