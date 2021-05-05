Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has been caught arguing with a sixth-grader live on air after the child backed President Joe Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic over former President Donald Trump.

In the segment on Wednesday, Mr Kilmeade asked three young schoolchildren what they missed the most about being in the classroom while discussing their virtual learning amid the pandemic.

“I miss most, obviously seeing my friends and all the after-school activities that I’ve done and I think that we’re very close to getting back to school,” elementary student Mason Seder said.

The young student then voiced his support for Mr Biden’s handling of the crisis saying the “way that our new president is handling things is a very good way”.

He offered his opinion that “we would have not have gotten to this if it was still the last president”, in reference to the Trump administration.

“Really?” Mr Kilmeade said frankly in response. “That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying ‘I want every kid back in school.’”

Commentators on social media were quick to notice the segment, with some criticising the host for giving such a harsh response to the pupil.

“Brian Kilmeade gets mad at a 6th grader for saying Biden is doing a good job. Incredible,” Vox journalist Aaron RuPaur said.

“Asking a child’s opinion and then immediately rebutting is not what we want to teach children,” another commenter said.

Journalist Dan Rather observed: “Wow. The Trump reflex is very strong – like when a doctor taps your knee with a rubber hammer and you can’t help but kick.”

Another joked: “How young does Brian Kilmeade have to go to find a debate opponent on his level? My guess is four and a half.”