Fox News host agrees with Biden on Peter Doocy’s ‘dumb’ inflation question

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld sided with Joe Biden on Tuesday, a day after the president was caught hurling under-the-breath insults at Fox News’ own White House correspondent for asking if inflation was a political liability in the midterms.

“No, it’s a great asset,” the president was heard saying sarcastically on the hot mic. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a b***h.”

On Monday night, Doocy said on Fox News that the president had called him to “clear the air” and say it was “nothing personal”. While Doocy did not categorically say whether Mr Biden apologised, he said: “I appreciate that the president took a couple minutes out this evening while he was still at the desk to give me a call and clear the air.”

Addressing the matter during The Five, while Gutfeld said that he agreed with the president, he also took a swing at CNN saying Doocy’s response shows the difference between the two networks.

“Biden was right, it was a dumb question! Will inflation hurt your chances in the midterms?’ Of course, it will! So actually, Biden was correct. It was a dumb question,” he said.

“But that’s the best part about Fox News. We aren’t CNN. We aren’t wetting our shorts and calling this, you know, an attack on democracy or an insurrection. Every time [Jim] Acosta acted like a stone tool and got CNN’s cavalcade of Karens, you know, fretting about the coming reign of terror,” said Gutfeld.

“The fact that we find this hilarious and that we can make fun of Peter Doocy says everything about how much fun this network is,” he added.

“But if it were Jim Acosta, they’d have to change [Anderson] Cooper’s sheets. Carl Bernstein would say it’s worse than Watergate. And also, if you didn’t mind Trump berating the press, you shouldn’t mind now.”

Following the incident, Acosta said on his network on Monday that he “never got an apology” from former president Donald Trump, who relentlessly attacked the media during his tenure in the Oval Office.

"Today we had the president of the United States refer to a reporter as an SOB," Acosta said on Monday night. "Ya know, Don [Lemon], you and I got called a lot worse back in the day. We never got an apology. I don’t remember that from the commander in chief. So maybe things are a little bit better to some extent."