Fox News declares the ‘real losers’ in the MAGA civil war over visas — the Democrats

After carefully tip-toeing around the growing tensions that have rocked the GOP in recent days, Fox News appears to have finally found a narrative it can sell right-wing viewers on the MAGA civil war over immigrant visas.

According to the conservative cable giant, “infighting” is “how politics ought to work,” and Democrats who were “giddy” over the right tearing itself apart over highly skilled immigrant workers are the “real losers” now that MAGA is having a “civilized debate” over the issue.

Over the past week, “America First” hardliners have been enraged at the Silicon Valley “tech bro” wing of the Republican Party, specifically DOGE co-chairs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The schism began after President-elect Donald Trump named internet entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy adviser on artificial intelligence.

Far-right activists such as “proud Islamophobe”Laura Loomer pointed out that Krishnan, who is Indian-American, has expressed support for eliminating the country caps on H-1B visas, which would allow the tech industry to import more engineers and skilled laborers from India and other foreign countries. Loomer and other MAGA acolytes, including the “groyper” followers of notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes, would soon launch a series of racist and offensive attacks on Indians while arguing that this is not why they voted for Trump.

Fox & Friends argues that “gleeful” Democrats hoping for a permanent schism in the GOP are the “real losers” in the MAGA civil war over H-1B visas. ( Fox News )

Things only went downhill after Musk and Ramaswamy doubled down on the need to import foreign workers, which of course runs counter to MAGA’s anti-immigration position. Ramaswamy made matters infinitely worse when he argued that skilled immigrants were necessary because “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long” while blaming 1990s sitcoms for the lack of American engineers.

Musk, meanwhile, initially refused to back down amid the backlash. Not only did he endorse a social media post bashing “r*tarded” American workers, but the X (formerly Twitter) owner also profanely told his MAGA critics to “f*** yourself in the face,” prompting former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon to label the Tesla CEO a “toddler.”

The world’s richest man, who recently endorsed an extremist German political party, urged the “hateful repentant racists” criticizing his H-1B stance to be removed from the GOP. At the same time, Loomer and other far-right Musk critics accused the mega-billionaire of removing their verification badges on X as punishment.

After staying silent on the matter, Trump finally weighed in over the weekend. Seemingly siding with Musk and Ramaswamy, the incoming president said he’s “always liked” the H-1B visas, despite restricting them during his first term and calling the program “very bad” when he first ran for office in 2016.

With Trump coming out and saying he was a “believer” in the green card program, Fox News finally covered the nasty MAGA feud over immigration after largely ignoring it for the past week. Attempting to navigate the difficult political terrain, Fox & Friends Weekend acknowledged that Trump’s backing of H-1B visas “left a lot of people confused” while rationalizing the president-elect’s support for the program.

While Bannon took issue with Fox News’ attempt to both-sides the issue, telling them to “stop the tip-toe,” the right-wing network took a different tack on Monday — especially with Musk seemingly looking to soften his rhetoric and patch things up with MAGA.

In an op-ed for Fox News’ digital site, conservative columnist David Marcus insisted that the MAGA civil war over the visas “is exactly how politics is supposed to work” and that the Republican party was already in a better place because of the debate. “The battle of the H-1B turned out not to be a crisis in MAGAland, but rather a roadmap for compromise and competent governance,” Marcus argued.

Additionally, he claimed that it was the left who ended up on the losing end when it was all said and done.

“The only real losers in the wake of this kerfuffle are the Democrats and liberal talking heads who hoped that they were watching MAGA tear itself apart,” Marcus wrote. “As Republicans work out their differences, instead of munching on popcorn, the left is eating crow.”

He added: “There are some lessons to take from the recent unpleasantness. At one point, some in the pro H-1B crowd, and some on the left, accused those in opposition of anti-South Asian racism, a terrible lie and an even worse message. Thankfully, this did not last long.”

Marcus’ column was discussed extensively on Fox & Friends on Monday morning, including Marcus sitting down for a segment. Prior to his interview, the hosts devoted a 10-minute discussion to the merits of the columnist’s arguments, concluding that “gleeful” Democrats were left disappointed by the “substantive” debate taking place on the right.

“Maybe it’s a little foreign these days to folks on the debate based on substance as opposed to just a bunch of identity fingerprinting and name-calling,” co-host Guy Benson stated.

“On the existence of the debate, we have learned the power of projection from the left,” Will Cain added. “I think it is an instinctual tool of the left.”

He concluded: “I don’t even know if it is a calculated tool — I think it’s kind of inside to project onto others your own sins. There was a projection that the right and MAGA is groupthink and cult following. And this is such proof that it is not. That it is full of independent thought and vigorous debate.”