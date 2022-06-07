Hillary Clinton launches damning attack on Fox News over refusal to show Jan 6 hearings
Related video: Fox News Channel Won’t Carry January 6th Hearing
Hillary Clinton launched a damning attack on Fox News over the network’s refusal to show the 6 January hearings.
Fox News announced on Monday that they won’t carry the hearings live on Thursday, but will instead “cover the hearings as news warrants”.
“Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site,” Ms Clinton, a former Secretary of State, New York Senator, and 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee, tweeted on Tuesday morning.
The network said on Monday that chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream will host a two-hour programme on the initial hearing on Thursday at 11pm – after the proceedings have concluded.
Fox Business will broadcast the hearings live, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio, and Fox Nation will also report on the hearings.
The announcement revealed that Fox News won’t intervene in the programming choices of its primetime lineup including Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. All three have slammed the 6 January House Select Committee, claiming that it’s illegitimate and partisan.
Harvard legal scholar Laurence Tribe also criticised Fox’s decision, tweeting that “Fox ‘News’ ran 1,098 primetime segments on Benghazi from the attack until the committee hearings, which they carried live for over 7 hours. Today the network announced it won’t cover the hearings on the January 6th insurrection. Conclusive proof that Fox isn’t NEWS at all”.
Committee member Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, tweeted that “if you work for Fox News and want to maintain your credibility as a journalist, now is a good time to speak out, or quit. Enough is enough”.
Democratic advisor Kurt Bardella wrote that “if the terrorists behind 9/11 started a ‘news’ organization, would we let them in the [White House] briefing room? Would we credential them on Capitol Hill? Of course not. That’s how we need to think about Fox News”.
Journalist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted that “Fox News is trying to memory hole January 6 because they know it makes Republicans look indefensibly bad”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies