Trump news – live: Fox News won’t carry Jan 6 hearing as coverage goes to its business channel
Fox News primetime programmes, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, won’t air full Jan 6 hearing
GOP congressman calls second Trump impeachment ‘the conservative vote’
Fox News has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time shows, the network has said in a press release.
The live coverage of the hearings will be on its sister channel Fox Business instead, the release on Monday noted.
This makes Fox News the only major news network in the US to not air the entire 6 January committee hearings live which is set to start this Thursday.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at the 6 January select committee after the indictment of his former trade adviser Peter Navarro, a notorious propagator of false election theft conspiracy theories who has now been formally charged with contempt of Congress.
“Wow!” wrote the former president on Truth Social, his bespoke social network. “Peter Navarro, our brilliant Harvard educated White House Trade official...was just handcuffed, shackled, and put into prison because he didn’t obay the orders of the Unselect Committee of political THUGS.”
Trump-backed Senate candidate blames gun violence on Black people
ICYMI: Donald Trump last week made an endorsement in Arizona’s crucial senate primary, choosing Peter Thiel-backed candidate Blake Masters – and as with other Trump endorsements, now the attention is on, the chosen candidate’s past words are coming back to haunt him.
The Daily Beast reports that in an April interview on a right-wing podcast, Mr Masters opined that “It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly. And the Democrats don’t want to do anything about that.”
Read more on Mr Masters and the Trump endorsement below.
Trump endorses Blake Masters in Arizona Senate race
Arizona will hold its Senate primary 2 August
Liz Cheney describes “extremely well-organized” and “chilling” effort to subvert 2020 election
ICYMI: In an interview yesterday, Liz Cheney offered CBS News a flavour of the upcoming 6 January committee hearings – and her words indicate that the evidence to be unveiled is grievous indeed.
Asked if the events that led to the riot amounted to a conspiracy, she replied that she does. remarking that she was troubled by “how broad this multi-pronged effort was”.
She also accused house minority leader Kevin McCarthy of sticking by Donald Trump out of “craven political calculation” and accused him of “lying about what happened on 6 January”.
Watch a clip of her remarks below.
Explainer: Hundreds charged with crimes in Capitol attack
More than 800 people across the US have been charged in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, which left officers bloodied and sent lawmakers into hiding, and federal authorities continue to make new arrests practically every week.
The charges against members of the angry pro-Trump mob range from low-level misdemeanours for those who only entered the Capitol to felony seditious conspiracy charges against far-right extremists.
It’s the largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department, whose leader, Attorney General Merrick Garland, has vowed to hold accountable “all January 6th perpetrators, at any level.”
Read more:
When are the 6 January hearings?
ICYMI: The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 will hold six public hearings, according to a draft schedule.
The committee is set to hold two hearings in primetime at 8pm on Thursday 9 June and on 23 June. In between the primetime hearings, additional public sessions will be conducted at 10am on 13 June, 15 June, 16 June, and 21 June.
The hearings are expected to outline how Donald Trump and some of his associates violated the law as they tried to overturn the 2020 election.
Gustaf Kilander has more:
When are the January 6 hearings?
‘The public needs to know what to think. We just have to show clearly what happened on January 6,’ chairman says
Aide warned secret service of security risk to Mike Pence a day before Jan 6
An aide of Mike Pence raised concerns about threats to his security just a day before supporters of Donald Trump stormed into the Capitol, according to a report.
Marc Short, chief of staff to Mr Pence at the time, called his lead secret service agent, Tom Giebels, into his office and told him that Mr Trump planned to publicly turn against the vice president for refusing to contest the electoral vote tally, and there could be a security risk to Mr Pence because of it, according to a report in The New York Times
.This happened just a day before the deadly Capitol riots during which the former vice president narrowly avoided the crowd of Trump supporters.
Fox News to not air Jan 6 hearing live
Fox News will be the only major network not to air the 6 January committee’s first primetime hearing this Thursday night, it will be instead showing it on an “as news warrants” basis during its packed prime time shows.
According to a press release on Monday, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor coverage of the hearings on Fox Business Network instead.
Analysis: How the GOP plans to handle the Jan 6 hearings
ICYMI: Writing for today’s Inside Washington newsletter, Eric Garcia takes a look at how the House Republican Party intends to respond to the scheduled hearings to be held by the 6 January committee.
Read his full analysis below:
January 6 hearings loom — and Republicans have decided on their strategy
The crucial question underpinning the whole investigation is what made the assault on the Capitol so dangerous in the first place
ICYMI: Proud Boys leadership charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot plot
Proud Boys leadership charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot plot
Enrique Tarrio and four others involved with far-right gang face charges of sedition in growing Justice Department investigation
Jan 6 committee member says panel has evidence on Trump beyond ‘incitement’
ICYMI: Rep Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the January 6 select committee, told The Washington Post that the panel has found additional evidence on Donald Trump that goes beyond “incitement” referenced in the former president’s second impeachment trial.
“The select committee has found evidence about a lot more than incitement here, and we’re gonna be laying out the evidence about all of the actors who were pivotal to what took place” during the Capitol riot, Mr Raskin said, according to The Hill.
Jan 6 committee brings in former news executive
ICYMI: The upcoming 6 January committee hearings are intended to be essential TV viewing for as many Americans as possible as the panel tries to convey the sheer gravity of what it has discovered about the lead-up to the insurrection and the events of the day itself.
To that end, the committee has enlisted the aid of a veteran television news leader in hopes of making Thursday’s prime time hearing an explosive display of unseen material that will captivate even the most unengaged viewers.
According to Axios, the panel has brought on as an adviser James Goldston, the former president of ABC News, whose resume includes service as executive producer for the renowned Good Morning America and Nightline programmes.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Jan 6 panel taps ex-news exec to make hearings ‘blockbuster investigative special’
The panel’s first public hearing in more than a year opens at 8pm ET on Thursday
