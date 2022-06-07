✕ Close GOP congressman calls second Trump impeachment ‘the conservative vote’

Fox News has decided to not air the 6 January public hearings live and instead show only “as news warrants” during its prime time shows, the network has said in a press release.

The live coverage of the hearings will be on its sister channel Fox Business instead, the release on Monday noted.

This makes Fox News the only major news network in the US to not air the entire 6 January committee hearings live which is set to start this Thursday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has lashed out at the 6 January select committee after the indictment of his former trade adviser Peter Navarro, a notorious propagator of false election theft conspiracy theories who has now been formally charged with contempt of Congress.

“Wow!” wrote the former president on Truth Social, his bespoke social network. “Peter Navarro, our brilliant Harvard educated White House Trade official...was just handcuffed, shackled, and put into prison because he didn’t obay the orders of the Unselect Committee of political THUGS.”