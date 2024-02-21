Fox News host eviscerates Republicans over ‘embarrassing’ Biden impeachment inquiry

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Fox News host has called the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden “embarrassing” after repeated witnesses appeared to weaken the Republican Party’s arguments against the president.

Speaking during a debate between presenters and reporters following Mr Biden’s brother James’s appearance on Capitol Hill, Jessica Tarlov said the party was not helping itself by calling witnesses who have continued to dismiss any idea of wrongdoing on behalf of the president.

“This is the path that they’ve chosen to take, and honestly I’m surprised that they have this high of a threshold for humiliation,” Tarlov said. “Every witness they have called has decimated their argument.”

Tarlov’s comments came after James Biden told the hearing on Wednesday that the GOP was lying in its accusations that he used his links with his brother in the White House to further his business interests.

Tarlov said she believed Mr Biden’s comments, adding that a person should not go in front of a committee and lie.

“I don’t know why [James] Comer and Jim Jordan thought that perhaps it was going to be Joe Biden’s brother that brought him down,” Tarlov continued.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that a key witness - former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov - had “made up” information related to the case and he has since been accused of having links to Russia.

“It’s so embarrassing,” Tarlov added. “I think [Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)] was spot on when he said this impeachment really ended yesterday when we found out that we have a Russian asset that is foundational to this impeachment inquiry.”

GOP members have insisted throughout President Biden’s term that he and his family members - especially his son Hunter - are corrupt, but they have struggled to substantiate these claims.

During the impeachment trial, multiple witnesses have thrown doubt on those allegations. One witness, Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, has made repeated claims against the family which have since been discredited.

"Even Senate Republicans have not found Tony Bobulinski to be credible,” Tarlov continued in her analysis. “So, he gives a great cable news interview. I understand it’s very compelling for people who want to believe Joe Biden is actually Gotti, a mob boss."

Many of the accusations against Biden appear to have come from former president Donald Trump, with some key witnesses also bearing strong ties to the Republican 2024 frontrunner.

Meanwhile, the GOP has also moved to impeach United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, over his handling of the crisis on the southwestern border.