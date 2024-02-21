Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, said in his opening statement as he testified in the Republican impeachment inquiry that those who argued that he used his connection to his brother to enrich himself are “either mistaken, ill-informed, or flat-out lying”.

“In every business venture in which I have been involved, I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships—and never my status as Joe Biden’s brother,” he said in the statement on Wednesday.

Republicans have long argued that the entire Biden family is corrupt and that they have used Mr Biden’s political influence in their business schemes – but they have struggled to substantiate their claims.

“It is difficult to open my personal and professional life to such intense public scrutiny, but I am doing so to comply with the Committee’s inquiry,” James Biden, the third of four Biden children – the president being the oldest among the siblings, said.

“I have nothing to hide. With my appearance here today, the Committees will have the information to conclude that the negative and destructive assumptions about me and my relationship with my brother Joe are wrong,” the 74-year-old added. “There is no basis for this inquiry to continue.”

The interview with James Biden on Wednesday in House Republicans’ so-far chaotic and lacklustre investigation comes after they brought forward a number of business and family associates who also testified that the president has not been a part of any of his family business dealings abroad – the main allegation that prompted the inquiry in the first place.

Republicans leading the probe are fighting against increasing dissatisfaction within their own party over the investigation, with many concerned that it might backfire in an election year and lose them their narrow House majority.

Following negotiations that came close to falling apart, the president’s son Hunter Biden is also expected to appear for a closed-door interview next week.

A decision on whether to move forward with articles of impeachment is expected after the interviews with James and Hunter Biden, according to CNN.

House Speaker Mike Johnson may have to give his approval to the impeachment, despite having initially failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas following three Republican defections. House Republicans subsequently managed to impeach the secretary by a one-vote margin.

Since December, Republicans have spoken to eight people who worked with the Bidens.

But, despite their efforts to unearth wrongdoing, hundreds of pages of testimony and hours of interviews have failed to result in any evidence that the president took part in, or drew any benefit from, the business schemes.

Several sceptical House Republicans have said that Mr Biden’s conduct does not reach the level of high crimes or misdemeanours required to impeach him.

In his opening statement on Wednesday, James Biden outlined “four critical points”.

“I have had a 50-year career in a variety of business ventures. Joe Biden has never had any involvement or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities. None,” he asserted. “Because of my intimate knowledge of my brother’s personal integrity and character, as well as my own strong ethics, I have always kept my professional life separate from our close personal relationship.”

James Biden went on to say that he “never” asked the president “to take any official action on behalf of me, my business associates, or anyone else,” adding the fourth point about not using status as the brother of a senator, vice president, and president.

Republicans have criticised the Bidens business connections to China. James Biden said in his opening statement that “In the late winter of 2017, after my brother concluded his term as Vice President and before he contemplated running for President, Hunter asked me to assist him with a business venture that he was developing with CEFC, a Chinese company”.

More follows...