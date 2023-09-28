Jamie Raskin leads Democrat slap down of GOP Biden impeachment attempt

On 28 September, House Republicans held the first impeachment inquiry hearing on Joe Biden and his potential connections to his son Hunter’s business.

House Democrats came prepared to attack their claims, calling out the lack of evidence and lack of witnesses that could speak directly about the allegations.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the committee, lead the slap down, saying Republicans “just want to see the world burn.”

The inquiry is opening as the federal government is days away from a shutdown that would halt paychecks for millions of federal workers and the military.