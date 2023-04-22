Laura Ingraham claims Democrats want to put Fox News viewers in a ‘camp’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Ingraham has claimed that Democrats want to put Fox News viewers “in a camp” for disagreeing with them politically.

The right-wing commentator made the bizarre declaration when she appeared as a guest on Rupert Murdoch’s channel with host Sean Hannity after he brought up the well-worn grievance that Hillary Clinton was not prosecuted in 2016 for using a private email server while Secretary of State.

Pundits on the right have used the Clinton emails to argue that Donald Trump should not be prosecuted over his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents.

But on Thursday night’s show in front of a studio audience, Ms Ingraham went a step further and cited it as evidence that Democrats want to lock up their political opponents.

“The dual sense of justice, that there’s one style of justice if you’re connected to liberals and there’s another type of justice - which is injustice - if you don’t agree with the in-crowd,” she said.

“Whether it’s on immigration, or China, or, you know, all the wars, or, you know, government spending, you’re a deplorable. They use the word ‘deplorable’ for a reason.

“Michelle Obama said, ‘It’s the first time I’m proud to be an American’ for a reason.

“They believed it. They believe that everyone in this audience, every one of you sitting here tonight, they - if they could, I really believe they would shut you down, whether put you in a camp, or put you - send you away somewhere so you’re never heard from again.”

Her claim came just days after the channel agreed to pay $787.5m to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false claims made by Fox News hosts over the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, prosecutors working under Special Counsel Jack Smith are continuing their probe into Mr Trump’s handling of classified records at his Florida home after he left the White House and after he was asked by the Justice Department to return items last May.

An unprecedented search of Mar-a-Lago by federal agents recovered more than 100 documents marked as classified.

Mr Trump has downplayed the issue saying he was entitled to declassify and remove documents when he left office.