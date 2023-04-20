Fox News Dominion lawsuit – live: Network avoids painful trial over 2020 election lies with $787m deal
Rupert Murdoch, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and other big names have all avoided being called to testify over 2020 election lies
A bombshell $787.5m settlement was reached on Tuesday in the defamation trial between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News, avoiding a painful trial for the right-wing network, owner Rupert Murdoch and some of its top hosts.
Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson announced the settlement outside court, saying: “The truth matters, lies have consequences.”
Despite acknowledging the Delaware court found some of its election reporting to be false, Fox News stopped short of formally apologising.
Its parent company Fox Corporation acknowledged the $787.5m settlement figure for the first time in an SEC filing on Wednesday.
The trial had been due to begin on Monday, but the start was delayed for more than a day as attorneys for both parties engaged in last-minute negotiations.
Mediator Jerry Roscoe told CNN he helped negotiate the deal after receiving an urgent call while on holiday in Europe on Sunday.
The lead attorneys had been “really far apart” on a settlement figure, before the deal was thrashed out over Zoom and on phone calls, he said.
The settlement allowed the network’s anchors including Sean Hannity to avoid having to testify in the most high-profile media trial of the decade.
Vacationing mediator swooped in last minute in ‘imminent’ trial - report
Up until 9am on Tuesday the prospect of a Fox News-Dominion trial seemed imminent, after both parties failed to hammer out a deal over the weekend.
An email was sent to longtime mediator Jerry Roscoe, who was vacationing in Europe, and ended up reading thousands of pages of documents, preparing to commission calls with lawyers for both sides, reported the Washington Post.
“The parties weren’t too optimistic that it was going to resolve,” he said.
Mr Roscoe conducted around 50 calls on both sides and he realised that Dominion’s monetary demand was not the only issue that was coming in the way of mediation – there were also divisions over the language that Fox would release in the statement.
“Both sides had good lawyers and wanted to see if they could resolve the case,” he said. “But I wasn’t sure we would resolve it until it was actually resolved.”
After the settlement was announced on Tuesday, Mr Roscoe said. “There was just a sense of relief and accomplishment.”
Even though Fox News’ final statement did not issue an apology Dominion said that the sheer size of the settlement was enough and it meant that Dominion held Fox accountable.
Stephen Colbert shares frustration at Fox-Dominion settlement: ‘Damn it! I want my trial!’
Stephen Colbert could barely contain his laughter as he discussed the news that Fox News has settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion for $787.5m.
“Damnit! I want my trial! I want it!” he shouted. “I wanted to see Rupert Murdoch put his hand on the Bible and burst into flames.
“I guess it’s satisfying for Dominion that Rup-y had to fork over a pile of cash, but that does nothing for our democracy.”
Isobel Lewis has the full story.
Stephen Colbert shares frustration at Fox-Dominion settlement
‘I wanted to see Rupert Murdoch put his hand on the Bible and burst into flames!’ late-night host joked
Trump’s election lies cost Fox $787m – will they also cost him the White House in 2024?
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg writes:
For a good portion of the network’s quarter-century on the air, Fox News went by the mantra of “we report, you decide”.
But after the network wholeheartedly embraced Donald Trump in 2016, the reporting became optional because their viewers had already decided.
They decided to believe whatever Trump told them. And when they heard something that contradicted that, they looked elsewhere for more comforting lies.
Two years later, Fox’s audience has remained loyal to Trump, but the twice-impeached ex-president’s lies are still exacting a cost.
Some of that cost may yet to be extracted from Fox’s bottom line.
Another voting machine manufacturer, Smartmatic, still has a multi-billion dollar lawsuit pending against Fox for many of the same lies that pushed Rupert Murdoch and his organisation to offer more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to get Dominion to drop their case.
But it may be Mr Trump who ultimately pays the highest price.
Trump’s election lies cost Fox $787m – will they also cost him 2024?
The truth-averse right-wing network has been punished for its greed and fear. But the ex-president could be set to pay an even higher price
Fox News finally covers the Dominion trial, fails to mention how much they’re paying to make it go away
Fox News has had very little to say about Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit for nearly the entirety of its existence, but finally deemed the story worth covering on Tuesday when it announced the parties had settled.
In Fox News’ story — which comes in at 256 words, approximately 70 of which are a block quote from a Fox spokesman— we do not learn why the company was sued, just that it was broadly sued for defamation. We also do not learn how much it cost the network to make the trial go away.
(It was $787.5m, in case you missed it.)
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Fox News finally covers the Dominion trial, and it is embarrassing
The settlement robs the public of any further revelations about Fox News’ impact on democracy
Murdoch’s mega Fox payout shows there’s one thing you can’t afford to mess with…
The Independent’s Sean O’Grady writes:
“The truth matters. Lies have consequences”. The lawyer for Dominion Voting Systems put it better than any of Rupert Murdoch’s mercenary army of journalists ever would; or, indeed ever be permitted attempt to do so (the sensational story doesn’t figure much on his channels or in his titles). And it is about time that someone, somewhere, decided “enough already with the fake news”.
Without wishing to come over as sanctimonious – we journalists are all of us flawed – the humiliation of Fox News at the hands of Dominion, a hitherto obscure election machinery company, is a victory for truth.
It’s not as simple as that – because no defamation case of this magnitude can be – but the world is now just a little better off, a little safer, a little more protected from the abuse of media power than it was before Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News decided to cave in to Dominion.
The Fox payout shows there’s one thing you can’t afford to mess with…
The victory is hardly going to transform our devalued political culture
Trump remains silent on Fox’s Dominion lawsuit settlement
Former president Donald Trump’s social media output in the hours since Fox News reached a $787m settlement with Dominion Voting Systems has included numerous posts promoting a series of digital trading cards he is selling, attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and bizarre complaints about Elon Musk and alleged censorship on Twitter (where Mr Trump’s account has gone unused since it was restored earlier this year).
But Mr Trump has not weighed in on Fox’s decision to offer more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to Dominion rather than allow a Delaware jury to determine how much the right-wing network should pay for broadcasting repeated lies about the company’s products rather than report the truth because it was upsetting their audience.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump remains silent on Fox’s Dominion lawsuit settlement
Mr Trump previously called on Fox to continue lying about the 2020 election
The veteran mediator who negotiated the Fox-Dominion settlement
CNN has a new behind-the-scenes account of how the historic $787.5m settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems came about.
Litigator Jerry Roscoe told the network he took an urgent call while on a European river cruise celebrating his 70th birthday on Sunday asking if he would mediate a deal between the two parties.
The lead attorneys had been “really far apart” on a settlement figure, Mr Roscoe said.
But after an intensive 24-hour period of “shuttle diplomacy” involving phone calls and Zoom meetings, Mr Roscoe had negotiated the largest known defamation payout against a media organisation in US history.
According to a business profile, Mr Roscoe has over 30 years experience resolving complex commercial, healthcare, employment, and environmental disputes.
Everyone who is being sued by Dominion over election lies
Dominion Voting Systems agreed to settle its defamation lawsuit with Fox News for $787.5m on Tuesday — but its legal battles are far from over.
While the Fox News case attracted most of the headlines, Dominion filed a swathe of defamation suits against right-wing networks, lawyers and media personalities in the months after the 2020 election.
Here’s everyone who is being sued by Dominion.
Fox News has settled with Dominion, but the network has many other legal problems
Fox News still faces a deluge of litigation relating to its 2020 election lies from Smartmatic, former producer Abby Grossberg and its own shareholders.
How the almost-trial of Dominion v Fox exploded into a Succession-worthy finale
Mountains of evidence boxes were wheeled into a seventh-floor courtroom on Tuesday morning, moments before lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems planned to eviscerate Fox News and its Fox Corporation leadership for the volley of false claims about the company in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Later that morning, jurors were sworn in. They ordered lunch. Hours later, it was over. And Fox News admitted that statements on its airwaves about Dominion were false, agreeing to pay the voting machine company more than $787m in a settlement that averted one of the biggest-ever defamation trials in American history.
Alex Woodward on the made-for-TV courtroom drama that would never be televised.
The Succession-worthy finale of the Dominion v Fox nearly-trial
A made-for-TV courtroom drama that would never be televised and one of the biggest-yet attempts to hold someone accountable for 2020 election lies ended outside a Delaware courtroom, Alex Woodward writes from Wilmington
Don’t be disappointed by the Fox News vs Dominion outcome – this is just the start
Noah Berlatsky writes for The Independent:
To the general disappointment of progressive observers, Fox settled its lawsuit with Dominion voting systems just before the trial’s opening arguments were slated to begin.
I, along with plenty of others, had been hoping for a full trial. We wanted to see Fox anchors like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity testify in open court under oath that they had lied to their viewers about the election, insisting that the vote was rigged against Donald Trump when they knew it was not.
Fox was desperate to avoid that, and with a $787.5 million settlement – the biggest libel payout in American history – they did.
A long trial underlining the perfidy and recklessness of right-wing media would have been a healthy outcome for democracy, and could have even undermined Fox’s reputation with some of its fanbase.
But it’s important to acknowledge that the lawsuit does provide some accountability, and, just as important, it makes future coup attempts or assaults on democracy more difficult. We know from discovery that Fox carefully weighed incentives and financial consequences before pushing election lies. This payout changes those incentives for the future. That’s a good thing.
Don’t be disappointed by the Fox v Dominion outcome – this is just the start | Voices
It’s important to acknowledge that the lawsuit provides some accountability
