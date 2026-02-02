MAGA and Fox News cry over anti-ICE speeches at Grammys: ‘You’re free to leave!’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hosts of Donald Trump’s favorite morning talk show were unsurprisingly outraged Monday morning over the politically charged speeches at the Grammys that took aim at the president’s increasingly unpopular immigration crackdown, going so far as to tell MAGA-critical artists they’re “free to leave” the United States.

“But once again, the Grammys says we’re empowered by ignorance,” Fox & Friends co-host and close Trump ally Brian Kilmeade fumed.

Kilmeade’s Monday morning rant came after his Fox News colleague Tomi Lahren raged online during the CBS broadcast, calling artists such as Billie Eilish “narcissistic a**holes” for saying that nobody can be illegal on “stolen land.”

Fox News’ backlash against the awards show, which has long been seen as “the most predictable day on the network,” also comes after the president threatened to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah for his “Epstein Island” joke during Sunday night’s broadcast.

“Song of the Year - that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton,” Noah quipped, adding that it was his last year hosting the show. “What are you going to do about it?”

open image in gallery Fox & Friends hosts Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade raged about the anti-ICE speeches at the Grammys, telling the artists they are ‘free to leave’ the United States. ( Fox News )

While the litigious president – whose administration recently arrested journalists for covering a protest and raided a Washington Post reporter’s home – was busy warning “total loser” Noah to lawyer up, right-wing pundits and Fox News personalities spent their time growing incensed about Grammy-winning artists joining the growing “ICE Out” revolt sweeping the nation.

“Before I say thanks to God, I'm going to say, 'ICE out,’” Bad Bunny, who will be performing at next week’s Super Bowl, declared while accepting the Grammy for best música urbana album. ““We’re not savage. We’re not animals. We’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

Amid ongoing national demonstrations following the shooting deaths of two Americans by federal agents in Minnesota during the administration’s Operation Metro Surge, several artists showed up at the Grammys wearing “ICE Out” pins. This included Eilish and her brother Finneas, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Kehlani, Samara Joy and even Justin Bieber, who has largely refrained from making political statements.

Accepting the award for Song of the Year, Eilish addressed the national blowback against ICE operations, which have swept up more and more immigrants with no criminal record despite the administration’s claim that it is targeting “the worst of the worst” and violent offenders.

“No one is illegal on stolen land… It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I just, I feel really hopeful in this room,” she said, adding: “And I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

With at least a dozen other artists making some type of statement against the Trump administration’s immigration actions at the show, MAGA social media personalities and Fox News commentators immediately cried over the “pathetic” and “out of touch” display at the music awards telecast.

“Overpaid musicians and celebrities at the #GRAMMYs say “F*** ICE. Meanwhile, the hardworking men and women of ICE and border patrol (majority Hispanic) are out on the streets removing public safety threats and protecting communities,” Lahren fumed on X. “The audacity is astounding.”

Lahren, who was widely mocked last fall for suggesting that Bad Bunny isn’t American because he’s from Puerto Rico while grousing about his upcoming Super Bowl performance, went on to tweet about the “social justice warrior grandstanding bulls**t” at the Grammys while taking particular aim at Eilish’s remarks.

open image in gallery Tomi Lahren devoted much of her Sunday evening ragebaiting over the Grammy speeches and statements against ICE and the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. ( Getty Images )

“They do this because they are narcissistic a**holes and standing on a stage patting themselves on the back just wouldn’t be complete without some minimal effort towards the social justice trend of the moment,” Lahren posted while sharing a clip of Eilish’s speech.

During Monday morning’s broadcast of Fox & Friends, co-host Lawrence Jones – who just returned from an eye injury – blasted the musicians for not speaking out on former President Joe Biden’s lax immigration policies while vehemently defending ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

“Now they have hate in their heart and want to just tear families apart? That’s just not true,” he grumbled. “They have laws to follow based on what Congress passed. If you don’t like the laws, that is fine. But tell your elected officials to change the laws on the books.”

Kilmeade, meanwhile, piled on by claiming that the artists – and specifically Eilish – were ignorant of history and hypocritical for criticizing the brutish mass deportation efforts of the Trump administration.

“I just love these celebrities who say everybody’s illegal on stolen land. If you don’t like the land and our history 250 years later, you’re free to leave,” the conservative host groused. “If you feel as though you’re being brought up on stolen land, as ill educated as you are, then you should actually go somewhere where you feel as though the land belongs.”

Guest co-host Carley Shimkus also added her voice to the Fox News cacophony over the Grammys, insisting that speaking out against the president’s immigration policies and wearing “ICE Out” pins lacked courage.

“That is not bravery. That is the picture of conformity,” she declared. “For many Americans who look at that and, like Bill Maher said, it is an eye roll because it is a much more complex issue than what they are saying to people who universally agree with them.”