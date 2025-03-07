Maria Bartiromo says a ‘recession’ is coming — but ‘it would be Biden’s recession’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh off of her interview with President Donald Trump, MAGA-boosting Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo warned her viewers that there are warning signs that the American economy could be heading for a “recession,” but that it would not be the president’s fault.

“It would be Biden’s recession,” she declared, pointing the finger directly at Trump’s predecessor.

During her interview with Trump, which was aired throughout her morning Fox Business program on Friday, Bartiromo informed the president that his constant flip-flopping on tariffs was doing little to silence concerns from business leaders looking for less volatility in the market.

“Can you give us a sense of whether or not we are going to get clarity for the business community?” Bartiromo wondered, prompting Trump to respond: “Well, I think so, but you know the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up, and I don’t know if it’s predictability.”

While she pointed out to Trump that it was “not clarity,” which has sparked stock market declines in recent days, Bartiromo insisted elsewhere on her show that any future decline in the economy would solely be on Biden.

open image in gallery Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo warns that the American economy could be heading into a recession, but that Joe Biden would be to blame. ( Fox Business Network )

Regarding Friday’s jobs report, which showed weaker-than-expected job employment growth, Bartiromo and her guests noted that it appeared that the “boom days were over” and that Americans were girding for tough times ahead. At the same time, they said they “don’t mind the tariffs” and defended the slash-and-burn approach that DOGE has taken to the federal workforce and government spending, insisting that these would be beneficial in the long run.

“And by the way, historically, I mean tariffs have been associated with some of the biggest boom times we’ve ever had, including the Roaring 20s and the fourth party system that was ignited by McKinley,” Fox Business host Charles Payne asserted.

Still, with the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at least three times this year now sitting at 62 percent, Payne and Bartiromo acknowledged that indications were pointing to a decline in the economy.

“If we get three rate cuts by the Fed, that means you’re talking about a dire financial situation. You’re talking about recession! Three rate cuts – recession,” Bartiromo exclaimed.

Payne, meanwhile, asserted that due to the drop in consumer spending, Americans were already in a recession when they “went to the polls in November” and that “a lot of this stuff doesn’t show up in official data.” He added that “almost every economic data point that we use needs to be rejiggered” because there’s a “massive disconnect” between Wall Street and Main Street.

“We’ll see if Joe Biden’s recession shows up,” Bartiromo reacted.

During a panel discussion on the jobs numbers 20 minutes later, she doubled down on blaming a potentially sinking economy on the former president. “That’s why I said earlier it would be Biden’s recession. And I know the haters out there will slam me later,” she exclaimed.

Bartiromo went on to reference her on-air meltdown earlier this week about Europeans and Asians not buying American-made pickup trucks, which she used as justification for Trump’s tariffs on auto imports.

“The other day they went nuts on me on Twitter,” she groused. “I said, well, how come I don’t see any Dodge Ram or Dodge pickup trucks in Europe? And they went nuts on it. But it’s true!”