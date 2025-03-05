Maria Bartiromo went on an impassioned pro-Trump rant after a Fox Business segment on how Trump's new tariffs added $20k to the price of RAM trucks.

The segment interviewing the owner of Glen Mills, PA’s David Auto, David Kelleher, aired live on Fox News on Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

Kelleher revealed the rapid price increase Donald Trump's new 25% tariffs will have on all auto imports.

After the segment, in a heated on-air moment, the 57-year-old conservative Fox host stated that rather than blaming Trump for the price increase, "Maybe Dodge should start building [RAM Trucks] here and selling them here?”.