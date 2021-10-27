Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto said he received hate mails after urging his viewers to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Cavuto discussed some of these messages during a segment of his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto.” He was joined by Fox News host Dion Baia who read out some of the nasty messages that immunocompromised Cavuto got.

“Heard you’re back on the show this week,” said one message. “That’s too bad.”

“That seems a little mean,” replied Cavuto.

“It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff. Good for you,” wrote another viewer. “But I’m not happy with less of you. I want none of you. I want you gone. Dead. Caput. Fini. Get it? Now, take your two-bit advice and deep-six it, and you!”

Cavuto, who is currently broadcasting from his home, quipped: "Wow, is he trying out for The Sopranos prequel?"

The hate mail came after the anchor, in his first on-air appearance on Sunday since getting Covid-19 last week, urged viewers to “stop the politics” and “get vaccinated.”

“I know we live in this hyper-politicised age. When people get vaccinated, I know you know a lot of people say that’s a private decision. I get that, I appreciate that, but I’d like to urge people of all sorts, please get vaccinated.”

He added: “In the end, if you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and think of what that could mean to them and their survivability from something like this, we’ll all be better off.”

Cavuto, 63, had tested positive for the infection despite being fully vaccinated. In a statement released by Fox News on 20 October, he said that while he was surprised by the discovery, he was also grateful that he was fully vaccinated as he urged the viewers to take the shot.

“While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation,” the statement read.

“It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did,” said Cavuto. “I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you.”

Mr Cavuto suffers from multiple sclerosis – a disease that damages the central nervous system and can make sufferers over the age of 60 more prone to severe cases of Covid-19.

He has also battled cancer in the past and underwent open-heart surgery in 2016.