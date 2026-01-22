Sean Duffy’s wife and Fox and Friends Weekend host fawns over fake RFK account
‘This is amazing. Greatest HHS Secretary EVER,’ Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy responded to a parody RFK Jr. social media account that mocked Oprah Winfrey for ‘overeating’
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, whose husband is Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, seemingly fell for an online parody version of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week, calling Kennedy the “greatest” because he supposedly made fun of Oprah Winfrey’s weight.
Shortly after Campos-Duffy – a former Real World castmember who now hosts the weekend version of Fox & Friends – applauded the fake Kennedy for dispensing “MAHA” wisdom at Winfrey while accusing her of “overeating,” her tweet was hit with a Community Note on X.
“The account being quoted is not actually RFK Jr., it’s a commentary/parody account,” the post stated. “A community note is needed as people may believe she is quoting the HHS Secretary.”
As of publication, Campos-Duffy’s tweet is still live. The Independent has reached out to Fox News for comment.
Last week, the X account @RobertKennedyJc – which is marked as a Commentary account and has a bio that clearly states it is for “MAHA News” and has “no affiliation to the real RFKJR” – reacted to a clip of Winfrey’s recent appearance on The View. During her interview, the talk show legend said that “if you carry the obesity gene, that is what makes you overeat,” adding that obesity leads to increased food consumption.
“Dear Oprah, Yes, you were overeating! For years,” the fake Kennedy account wrote. “And it wasn't some mystical ‘obesity gene’ puppeteering your fork. It was your choices. Stop selling surrender as science. Our kids deserve the truth that real change starts with personal accountability, not excuses. MAHA.”
Seven days after that tweet was posted, Campos-Duffy decided to weigh in with her own reaction.
“This is amazing. Greatest HHS Secretary EVER,” she declared on X.
With the Fox News star’s tweet quickly getting hit with a Community Note, it didn’t take long for critics to ridicule and mock the conservative pundit for quoting a parody of a Trump official. Especially since her husband is Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who last month took part in a bizarre pull-up contest with Kennedy at Ronald Reagan National Airport to mark the administration’s new “family-friendly” travel campaign.
“Mrs. Real World thinks this is a real account,” one social media user snarked, while others replied to Campos-Duffy that she was “dumb as a rock” and a “moron,” adding that it was “so funny” that she “fell for this.”
Besides being one of the network’s top MAGA loyalists who has interviewed Donald Trump multiple times, Campos-Duffy has made it clear over the years that she is a passionate adherent to Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement – which has included the mother of nine’s disdain for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Calling Covid a “scam” and likening vaccine mandates to “apartheid,” she also revealed in 2022 that she and then-colleague Pete Hegseth – who has since become the Pentagon chief – had not received the coronavirus vaccines, raising questions over how they both had circumvented the network’s New York vaccine mandate.
Since Trump’s return to office and Kennedy’s ascension as the top health official in the nation, Campos-Duffy has gone all in on pushing the Trump administration’s MAHA narrative, which featured her and her husband – a former Fox host whom she met while both were MTV reality show stars – bringing Fox News viewers into their kitchen.
“Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy and their children welcome Steve Doocy into their New Jersey home to share their 'MAHA' breakfast,” the network declared during a Fox & Friends segment at the Duffy household.
As for Campos-Duffy’s social media activity, this isn’t the first time she’s gotten in front of her skis while tweeting. In late 2020, for instance, she seemingly cheered on Twitter attacks of her then-colleague Jedediah Bila – who at the time was a Fox & Friends Weekend co-host – after temporarily filling in for Bila.
