Fox News hosts Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade got into it during Fox & Friends while the duo discussed former President Donald Trump's mounting legal woes.

While the rest of MAGAland was having a collective meltdown over the former president's arraignment on Tuesday, Kilmeade was focused on a different scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid.

His gripe: DoJ Special Counsel Jack Smith is strong-arming Mr Trump's Secret Service agents and even the former president's own attorney, Evan Corcoran, to testify.

Kilmeade wondered why Americans — even those who don't like Mr Trump — weren't pushing back against what he views as an abuse of power by the Department of Justice.

“They are now making secret service testify. They make his own attorney, (Evan) Corcoran, he has to testify,” Kilmeade said, per Mediaite. “Jack Smith is somehow rocket fuel to get Trump in a way that … I can’t believe people aren’t challenging this and saying, even if I don’t like Donald Trump, what’s going on here?”

Doocy tried to enlighten his colleague, explaining the "crime-fraud exemption."

“Because of the crime we have talked about," Doocy said. "The crime-fraud exemption. If you get legal advice during the execution of a crime….”

But Kilmeade cut him off, saying that exemption "almost never happens."

Doocy disagreed, saying that it "happens more than you would believe," and noting that "your attorney-client privilege goes out the window."

“How many times has it happened? It’s nuts," Kilmeade said. "You have an attorney and secret service, and you flip them?”

Noting his colleagues defensiveness, Doocy assured him he was "just talking about what is the law. That is the law."

Kilmeade, now echoed in his indignance by co-host Ainsley Earhardt, fired back that it was "rarely used," and Doocy returned with "it's used in this case."

Fox News hosts Doug Doocy and Brian Kilmeade spar in a recent segment on Fox & Friends. Host Ainsley Earhardt, middle, observes. (screengrab/ Fox News)

"No kidding," Kilmeade said, annoyed.

Doocy stopped and said he felt like it was "open mic night."

"I'm getting heckled over here," he said, before insisting he was just explaining the law.

Kilmeade fired back, saying “I know the law.”

“I’m just saying it almost never happens, so it doesn’t matter what the law says,” the Fox entertainer concluded.