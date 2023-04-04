Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Donald Trump ranted about moving his current case to Staten Island while he tore into his former attorney general William Barr and Fox News ahead of his potential arrest in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Mr Trump is in Manhattan as he is set to be arraigned after a grand jury assembled by New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg chose to indict him in relation to his role in allegedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual liaison ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The former president posted on Truth Social that the case should not be heard in Manhattan given how it overwhelmigly voted for Democrats but should rather be heard in the more Republican-friendly borough of Staten Island.

“VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN,” he said. “THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND - WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL. ADDITIONALLY, THE HIGHLY PARTISAN JUDGE & HIS FAMILY ARE WELL KNOWN TRUMP HATERS. HE WAS AN UNFAIR DISASTER ON A PREVIOUS TRUMP RELATED CASE, WOULDN’T RECUSE, GAVE HORRIBLE JURY INSTRUCTIONS, & IMPOSSIBLE TO DEAL WITH DURING THE WITCH HUNT TRIAL. HIS DAUGHTER WORKED FOR ‘KAMALA’ & NOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN. KANGAROO COURT!!!”

But the former president lashed out against Mr Barr and Fox News. on Truth Social.

“WHY DOES FOX KEEP PUTTING ON BILL BARR,” Mr Trump posted. “AS ATTORNEY GENERAL HE WAS A COMPLETE COWARD WHO WAS ABSOLUTELY PETRIFIED OF BEING IMPEACHED, WHICH THE DEMOCRATS THREATENED TO DO UNTIL HE BECAME THEIR VIRTUAL ‘SLAVE’ AND REFUSED TO INVESTIGATE AND PROSECUTE THE MASSIVE ELECTION FRAUD THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, BY FAR THE RADICAL LEFT’S GREATEST CONCERN. HE SAID HE DID INVESTIGATE, BUT HE DIDN’T HAVE THE “GUTS” TO PROPERLY DO SO, AND NOW WE HAVE A NATION IN MASSIVE DECLINE!”

The former president has assailed Fox News in recent years after having received years of positive coverage.

The House select committee investigating January 6’s hearings showed that Mr Barr did not believe Mr Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen by Democrats.

“I told him that the stuff that his people were shovelling out to the public was bulls*** – I mean that the claims of fraud were bulls***,” Mr Barr said in video footage from the committee that it showed during its hearings.

Mr Barr left the Trump administration shortly before the Biden administration took office.