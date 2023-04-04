Marjorie Taylor Greene leads protests against Trump indictment through New York

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MAGA favourite Marjorie Taylor Greene is planning to lead protests against Donald Trump’s indictment through New York on Tuesday – as the former president is hit with a string of criminal charges over 2016 hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

On Monday, the Republican congresswoman – and staunch Mr Trump loyalist – upped sticks from her home state of Georgia and travelled to New York for the historic day.

She has announced plans to hold a “peaceful protest” at 10.30am ET against what she has described as the “political persecution” of the former president.

While she will be joined by the New York Young Republicans – a group with ties to embattled congressman George Santos – the MAGA Republican is likely to be met by counterprotesters who are planning to hold their own “emergency noise demo” to drown out her “hate speech”.

Ms Greene hit out at the counterprotesters on Twitter on Tuesday morning – hours before the respective demonstrations were set to take place.

“I’m here in NY to protest with my voice against the weaponization of the justice system on innocent President Trump, but the counter protestors are coming to commit assault that can cause audible damage to everyone’s ears including NYPD,” she tweeted.

“But Mayor Adams warns me by name! If counter protestors are violating freedom of speech and committing assault, they should be arrested.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a warning to the congresswoman and other protesters descending on the city in a press conference on Monday.

“People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, while you’re in town, be on your best behavior,” he said.

Her decision to lead Mr Trump fans in protest marks a sudden change of heart for the lawmaker – after she previously said that she did not think Americans should take such action.

Journalists gather outside Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of Trump’s arraignment (AP)

Last month, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to claim that he was going to be arrested on 21 March and claimed on his followers to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

But Ms Greene broke rank with the former president saying she did not think protesting was necessary.

“We don’t need to protest about the Communists Democrat’s [sic] planning to arrest Pres Trump and the political weaponization of our government and election interference,” Ms Greene tweeted.

“These idiots are sealing their own fate in 2024 because the silent majority has two feelings right now about the current regime.”

Her change of tune comes after protests in support of the former president have so far fallen flat in the Democrat-led state.

On 30 March, when Mr Trump was indicted by a grand jury, only a handful of his supporters showed up.

Since then, there’s been similar scenes with pro-Trump supporters outnumbered by members of the media.

It remains to be seen whether or not Mr Trump’s first court appearance will bring larger crowds to the streets of the Big Apple.

As one may expect, search interest in Donald Trump rose significantly following news of his indictment - in other words, people Googling the former president.

When using Google Trends to analyse the related search trends, there has been a rise in people searching for “where is Trump tower”, “Trump tower”, “Trump tower NYC” and similar wordings.

Interest first spiked in the late afternoon on Monday 3 April, then increasing numbers of people started to google the location of Trump Tower on the day of Mr Trump’s arraignment.

Security has been ramped up in the city and barricades have been erected outside Manhattan Criminal Court in anticipation of potential unrest as Mr Trump is set to make history today as he becomes the first former or current US president to ever be arrested and charged with a crime.

The former president is scheduled to be arraigned before New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan at 2.15pm on Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Ahead of his arraignment, he will be booked – with his fingerprints taken and details recorded.

However, he will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and he is not expected to have his mugshot taken.

Search for Trump Tower rises as the former president is about to be arraigned (Google)

The charges are currently unconfirmed – and will be unsealed at his arraignment – but reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges over his part in the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating whether Mr Trump falsified the Trump Organization’s business records when his former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen made the payment of $130,0000 to Ms Daniels.

Prosecutors claim that the money was used to silence Ms Daniels about an alleged affair she had with Mr Trump. Mr Trump has long denied having an affair with the adult film star.

Cohen was convicted of tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to the payments to Ms Daniels. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Thursday 30 March, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on criminal charges over the hush money payments.

Since then, Mr Trump has railed against the indictment in statements and posts on his Truth Social platform.

Following his unprecedented court appearance on Tuesday, Mr Trump is expected to fly straight back to Mar-a-Lago in Florida to deliver a primetime address at 8.15pm ET.