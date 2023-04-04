‘America needs a reckoning’: Jamaal Bowman calls for Trump conviction

Jamaal Bowman believes America needs a "reckoning" as he calls for Donald Trump to be convicted in the wake of his arrest.

The New York Democrat said the justice system doesn't always work when you're "rich, and male, and white."

"America needs a reckoning, and I think that Trump is essential to that reckoning," he added.

His comments came as Trump became the first-ever former US president to be charged with a crime and surrendered to arrest on Tuesday.

