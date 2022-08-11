Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Merrick Garland to give a statement on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

The remarks will be the attorney general’s first since the FBI executed a search warrant on the former president’s home

Eric Garcia
Thursday 11 August 2022 19:15
Comments
Donald Trump supporters say FBI raid was a 'witch hunt'

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday will deliver his first remarks since the FBI raided former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Republicans have intenseley criticised Mr Garland since the search of Mr Trump’s home. The Department of Justice and FBI have remained tight-lipped since the law enforcement activity.

Mr Garland’s statement will come amid news that federal investigators attempted to retrieve highly classified documents from Mr Trump’s estate that he improperly removed from the White House this past spring.

Follow live coverage of the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s residence

It also comes as Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, instructed the Department of Justice to respond to requests to unseal the warrant that it used to conduct the search “on or before 5:00pm Eastern time on August 15, 2022”.

Recommended

The decision does not guarantee that the warrant will be unsealed but it does mean that it could be made public given that Mr Trump has been reluctant to share the warrant. An informant reportedly also tipped off the FBI that Mr Trump’s home contained a cache of classified documents and that the search was based on concerns he was holding onto classified national defence information.

Mr Garland as the top law enforcement official did not necessarily need to know about the search warrant, but Norman Eisen, the former ethics czar for the Obama administration, told The Independent earlier this week that he likely would have been informed.

“I don't believe that FBI agents and prosecutors would have taken such a momentous step without consulting with the Attorney General,” he said. “We'll see if that's true, but I would be astonished if a search warrant on the premises of a former president - the first one in American history - took place without the Attorney General being notified.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in