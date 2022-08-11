Merrick Garland to give a statement on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday will deliver his first remarks since the FBI raided former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Republicans have intenseley criticised Mr Garland since the search of Mr Trump’s home. The Department of Justice and FBI have remained tight-lipped since the law enforcement activity.

Mr Garland’s statement will come amid news that federal investigators attempted to retrieve highly classified documents from Mr Trump’s estate that he improperly removed from the White House this past spring.

It also comes as Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, instructed the Department of Justice to respond to requests to unseal the warrant that it used to conduct the search “on or before 5:00pm Eastern time on August 15, 2022”.

The decision does not guarantee that the warrant will be unsealed but it does mean that it could be made public given that Mr Trump has been reluctant to share the warrant. An informant reportedly also tipped off the FBI that Mr Trump’s home contained a cache of classified documents and that the search was based on concerns he was holding onto classified national defence information.

Mr Garland as the top law enforcement official did not necessarily need to know about the search warrant, but Norman Eisen, the former ethics czar for the Obama administration, told The Independent earlier this week that he likely would have been informed.

“I don't believe that FBI agents and prosecutors would have taken such a momentous step without consulting with the Attorney General,” he said. “We'll see if that's true, but I would be astonished if a search warrant on the premises of a former president - the first one in American history - took place without the Attorney General being notified.”