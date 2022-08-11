Trump news - live: FBI chief breaks silence on Mar-a-Lago raid as Trump pleads fifth and hunts for informant
Donald Trump releases campaign-style video after FBI search at Mar-a-Lago club
Eric Trump blames Biden administration after FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago
As the fallout from the FBI’s raid on his residence at Mar-a-Lago continues with rumours of a Trumpworld informant tipping off authorities, Donald Trump today pleaded the fifth amendment in his sworn deposition to the long-running New York State probe into his real estate dealings.
Mr Trump has repeatedly condemned the probe as a politically motivated “witch hunt”. His children Ivanka and Donald Jr both recently gave depositions in the civil investigation after months fighting against subpoenas for their testimony.
Meanwhile, reports have revealed that before its raid on Monday, the FBI had already obtained surveillance tapes from Mar-a-Lago via a subpoena to the Trump Organization. Mr Trump and some on his legal team are now suggesting that the bureau may have planted evidence during its search, but they have provided no evidence to support their claims. FBI Director Christopher Wray broke his silence on the search of the former president’s Palm Beach residence on Wednesday but said it was not something he could talk about.
Mr Trump has also accused Joe Biden of knowing in advance that his Florida residence estate was going to be raided, but the White House dismissed the claim as false.
Video juxtaposes Fox News coverage of Clinton’s email scandal with footage of Trump raid
Fox News has not been enamoured of the FBI’s raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as the former president’s legal troubles rapidly mount.
Fox News hosts and other leading figures in the Republican Party and conservative movement have decried the FBI’s raid on Mr Trump’s residence as an politically motivated overreach of government power. But as a Daily Show video juxtaposing Fox News commentary on the FBI investigation of the Hillary Clinton’s email scandal with footage of Mr Trump shows, the network’s hosts have not always been so opposed to FBI intervention.
Abe Asher reports.
Mashup video juxtaposes Fox News coverage of Clinton email scandal, Trump raid
The Daily Show reminds viewers that Fox News was all in favour of an FBI investigation when Mr Trump’s opponent was the one being investigated
Meet the Florida blogger who broke the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Just after 6.30pm on Monday night, FloridaPolitics.com publisher Peter Schorsch landed the biggest news scoop of the year.
Bevan Hurley spoke to reporter Peter Schorsch on how he broke the biggest political story of the summer.
Meet the Florida blogger who broke the Trump Mar-a-Lago raid without even knowing it
Florida reporter Peter Schorsch speaks to Bevan Hurley about how he landed the scoop that the FBI was raiding Mar-a-Lago
Biden heads to South Carolina to begin summer vacation with family
President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family.
Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Charleston. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
President Joe Biden left Washington on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation in South Carolina with members of his family
Capitol rioter who posed in fake cell at CPAC says the left is trying to ‘criminalise his art’
A conservative activist and convicted participant in the attack on the US Capitol is lashing out at liberals after receiving widespread mockery for his portrayal of the supposed suffering of his comrades at a right-wing gathering over the weekend.
Brandon Straka claimed in a tweet on Monday that elements of the media were trying to have him prosecuted after he appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas over the weekend where he participated in a bizarre piece of performance art portraying himself as an imprisoned January 6 rioter.
John Bowden has the story.
Rioter who posed in fake cell says the left is trying to ‘criminalise his art’
Far-right activist was visited by Marjorie Taylor Greene in his ‘cell’
Trump accuses FBI of ‘planting’ evidence in Mar-a-Lago raid
Former president Donald Trump has accused FBI agents of “planting” evidence during their search of his Mar-a-Lago residence, alleging that federal authorities would not let his legal team observe the activity.
“The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hoopefully not, ‘planting.’ Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and clinton were never ‘raided,’ despite big disputes!” Mr Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Read more:
Trump baselessly suggests FBI ‘planted’ evidence during Mar-a-Lago search
Ex-president makes baseless suggestion on his Truth Social platform
Biden signs PACT Act providing care to veterans after burn pits exposure
President Joe Biden has signed into law the PACT Act, which will provide life-saving care to veterans who have been exposed to burn pits.
In remarks at the White House, Mr Biden called it the “most significant law our nation has ever passed to help veterans who were exposed to toxic substances” and said: “I was gonna get this done come hell or higher water.”
Biden signs PACT Act providing life-saving care to veterans after burn pits exposure
‘I was going to get this done come hell or high water’ says Biden
Trump’s past comments on criminals pleading the Fifth resurface
Donald Trump and his allies are once again facing the consequences of their past actions after the former president announced that he would take the Fifth Amendment and refuse to testify when faced with the prospect of giving a deposition in his fraud case.
John Bowden reports.
Trump’s past comments on criminals pleading the Fifth come back to bite him
Trump and his allies previously suggested that only criminals exercise the right to refuse to testify
Trump invokes right against self-incrimination in deposition
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to answer questions and invoked his right against self-incrimination during a deposition with investigators working for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office.
“Under the advice of my counsel and for all of the above reasons, I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” Mr Trump said at the end of a lengthy, rambling statement filled with attacks on Ms James.
Trump says he invoked right against self-incrimination in New York AG deposition
Mr Trump’s decision to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be used against him in any civil litigation that arises from the New York attorney general’s long-running probe into whether his company violated tax laws
PACT Act: Introducing Biden, veteran’s widow reflects on ‘emotional battle’ of burn pit illnesses
Just over two years after her husband Sgt First Class Heath Robinson died from a rare form of lung cancer caused by exposure to toxic burn pits while deployed in Iraq, Danielle Robinson stood in the White House on Wednesday as landmark legislation to care for veterans in a similar condition was signed into law.
Veteran’s widow recalls ‘emotional battle’ of burn pit illnesses at bill signing
‘So many veterans are battling burn pit illnesses today. Too many have succumbed to those illnesses,’ says Danielle Robinson
Trump calls New York AG ‘racist’ before pleading fifth in fraud probe deposition
Donald Trump called New York Attorney General Letitia James “racist” hours before announcing he had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during testimony in her office’s long-running probe into allegations of fraud relating to his real estate dealings.
As he departed New York City’s Trump Tower for the sworn deposition, the former president was photographed raising his fist in a show of defiance.
Minutes later he released a statement saying that he had refused to answer any questions under the Fifth Amendment.
Andrew Naughtie reports on the events of Wednesday morning in New York.
Trump calls New York AG ‘racist’ before pleading the fifth in fraud probe deposition
Ex-president has decried investigating attorney general Letitia James as a politically motivated racist
