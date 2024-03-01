Trump coins new nickname for Gavin Newsom: ‘New-scum’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nickname alert! Get out your Donald Trump dictionaries as the former president has coined yet another moniker for another political foe. This time, it’s Gavin Newsom in the firing line.

Mr Trump paid a visit to the southern border on Thursday, where he gave a campaign speech in Eagle Pass, Texas.

During the speech, he yet again made false claims about migrants crossing the border, falsely claiming that “nobody speaks the languages” they speak and claimed that they’re coming from “jails and mental institutions”.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in his speech, tucked away amid the false declarations and language lies, the wordsmith coined a new nickname for the California governor.

Mr Trump said that three years ago, the country had the most secure border because people knew they were not going to get in and that they didn’t promise any free education or medical help.

“I mean all the promises that were made, no wonder they come,” Mr Trump said.

“You look at what this governor, New-scum, from California. Isn’t that his name, New-scum? What he’s done in California is unbelievable,” he added.

“People are pouring in. They think they’re gonna get medical aid, and our soldiers, our vets aren’t being taken care of, but people who come into our country illegally are.”

The Democratic governor has committed that immigrants in California would be able to access health care coverage, regardless of their status – the first state in the US that has done so, ABC reported.

It is clear, however, that this has not set well with Mr Trump, who has now donned the governor with the new nickname “New-scum”.

Gavin Newsom was called out in Trump’s speech while on the topic of migrants crossing the border (AFP via Getty Images)

The former president is no stranger to giving his opponents and rivals nicknames, this practice is so common for Mr Trump even a whole Wikipedia page has been dedicated to the subject.

While his new nickname has befallen the California governor, Mr Newsom, Mr Trump’s name-calling knows no bounds, as he also has targeted rivals way on the other coast.

For instance, there was Trump’s former challenger Ron DeSantis, whom he called “Desanctimonious”, but he has recently retired the name from his verbal dictionary after the governor pulled out of the race.

His current and only remaining Republican candidate opponent, Nikki Haley, was hailed as “Birdbrain” in some of his many Truth Social tirades or even on the rally stages.

The word “crooked” has not been limited to one person, but a few of Mr Trump’s foes, most recently President Joe Biden, his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton and even his New York fraud trial judge Arthur Engoron.

Mr Biden has also been the receiver of several nicknames created by Mr Trump, such as “Sleepy Joe”.

While the list could go on – such as those associated with his legal woes, calling Stormy Daniels “Horseface” and New York Attorney General Letitia James “Peekabo”, – he has also set aside the time to announce a self-epithet: “Very stable genius”.