Newsom fires back as Hannity makes him watch video of Biden gaffes mid-interview

When California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom appeared on Fox News for an interview with Sean Hannity, the Fox host interrupted the debate to show a compilation of what Fox News called President Joe Biden’s “embarrassing struggles”.

Mr Newsom had just pushed back against claims that Mr Biden wasn’t up for the job of being president.

“Here’s the problem that Joe Biden has. You’re arguing, you’re fighting, you’re battling, you’re articulate… We could sit here for three hours, probably have a beer or two in the middle of this, and you can keep going,” Mr Hannity told Mr Newsom.

“Here’s the problem. Your president can’t have this conversation. He’s not capable of it,” he claimed. “Is Joe Biden up to the job of being president? And as a little reminder, take a look at your president in the monitor.”

Mr Hannity then showed a video of Mr Biden mumbling, mispronouncing names, and appearing to forget his trip to Ireland as the chyron below said “Biden’s embarrassing struggles”.

After the compilation of gaffes, Mr Hannity said, “And then you’ve got Joe Biden who’s having a hard time standing up. Take a look at that one,” before showing Mr Biden falling over on 1 June in Colorado Springs.

“I want you to tell me that you think he is cognitively strong enough to lead this country against China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and a new Axis of evil,” Mr Hannity said.

“Yeah, but I don’t think he’s capable, I know he’s capable. I see results. I’ve seen a masterclass in results the last few years,” Mr Newsom said, according to Mediaite.

The governor was asked if Mr Biden is “cognitively strong enough to be president”.

“I have conversations with him all the time. Yes,” Mr Newsom said.

Mr Newsom refused to say if he’s been told by supporters to run against Mr Biden in 2024.

“How many times does your phone ping a day, people saying you need to get in this race because they agree with me that he’s not up to the job?” the Fox host asked.

“I’m not answering,” Mr Newsom said.

The California governor has said on numerous occasions that he has no intention of challenging Mr Biden. He attended a fundraiser for Mr Biden in Washington in April not long before Mr Biden announced his 2024 campaign to remain in the White House.

Mr Newsom’s expanding national profile is prompting speculation that he’s harbouring presidential ambitions and outlining plans beyond the next election. He set up a new political action committee with the millions left over in his campaign account following his 2022 reelection as governor, according to the AP.

He has said that he’s planning to use the funds to help Democrats campaigning in deeply red states such as Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Mr Newsom recently said that the committee would also lobby for a 28th amendment to be added to the US Constitution to expand federal gun legislation.

Mr Newsom last appeared on Fox News in 2010 when he was the mayor of San Francisco, the AP noted.