Gov. Gavin Newsom unloads on ‘son of a b***h’ Trump over ‘Newscum’ moniker

California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched a broadside against President Trump Monday, calling him a “son of a b*****” for the president’s frequently used moniker “Gavin Newscum.”

The governor told podcast host Shawn Ryan about his values to begin the show, saying, “I’m not anti-gun at all. He then drilled down that he was more concerned about “common sense around background checks and age appropriateness.

He then moved on to chastise Trump for branding him “Gavin Newscum” and said the matter had now led to his child receiving taunts in school.

“I don’t like bullies. It goes to why I have strong opinions about Trump, man. It’s like it triggers me. All of us have that. I don’t like people talking down to people, past people. I don’t like people exploiting weakness,” Newsom said.

“That’s what I don’t like about this son of a *****. I don’t. And forgive me, I know he’s the president of the United States, yeah, he calls me ‘Newscum’, yeah, come on. How do I explain that to my kid?”

Newsom went on to scold Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who brushed off a conversation with Trump about Jeffrey Epstein at the weekend and who Newsom said is “a son of a b***** in every goddamn campus, progressive parts of the country.”

Trump and Newsom have been sparring ever since the CA governor filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for deploying the National Guard in the LA riots ( AP )

Just days before the interview, Newsom wrote “Trump calls me ‘Newscum’ — but he’s the real scum,” in response to a KTLA5 video of protestors and suspected raid targets, fleeing from tear gas being sprayed by officers in Camarillo, California on X.

Moreover, Newsom told Ryan, “I got my kid’s friends calling my kids ‘Newscum’ – that I get because I was called that in seventh grade, but not by a 79-year-old.”

He called on the president to “model better, goddamn behavior, man,” adding, “Forgive the goddamn, it’s what I don’t like about him.”

Newsom said the feud between him and Trump would only ever be resolved “when it doesn’t get any attention,” but added that the administration is determined to “test the boundaries.”

In early June, Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration calling for an end to the “illegal and unnecessary takeover of a CalGuard unit” during the LA riots, which erupted after controversial ICE raids in California.

Newsom believes that Trump’s heightened military response to the protests “needlessly escalated chaos and violence in the Los Angeles region.”

Equally, the governor claims the president failed to give him a “heads up” the night before on the decision to deploy the National Guard, stating that he was left entirely in the dark.

“Not one f****** word on the topic,” Newsom said, claiming that the pair talked about everything the night before except the violence that was unfolding on LA streets at the time.

“He completely lied about that conversation and totally surprised me with the National Guard.”

Newsom feels that the Trump administration is using the second presidential term as a “petri dish” to test the limits of executive power.

The Independent wrote to the White House for comment.