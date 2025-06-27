Gavin Newsom files $787M defamation suit alleging Fox News lied about Trump call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, accusing the conservative cable giant of defaming him with its coverage of his phone call with President Donald Trump earlier this month amid the Los Angeles protests over the president’s immigration crackdown and mobilization of the National Guard.

The California governor is seeking at least $787 million in damages and a court order prohibiting the network from airing any additional segments that falsely claim that he lied about the call with the president, which took place on June 7. The punitive damages sought by Newsom are nearly identical to the amount that Fox paid to Dominion Voting Systems in 2023 to settle a defamation suit over election conspiracies broadcast by the network.

“If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump’s behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case,” Newsom said in a statement. “Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine.”

The Independent has reached out to Fox News for comment.

The Democratic governor, meanwhile, appears to be taking a page out of Trump’s playbook with his legal complaint against the MAGA cable news channel. The president is currently suing CBS News for $20 billion over a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, which is increasingly looking like it will be settled despite its lack of merit as the network’s parent company Paramount looks to complete a media merger that requires the Trump administration’s approval.

open image in gallery California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Fox News on Friday, accusing the network of lying about his phone call with Donald Trump amid the Los Angeles anti-ICE protests. ( AP )

Trump, who has seen other news organizations settle with him in recent months, also recently threatened to sue CNN and The New York Times over their reports on an early intelligence assessment that indicates the US military strikes on Iran may have only set back the Middle Eastern country’s nuclear program a few months.

This is a breaking story...